Top 5 Group of five schools to watch out for in 2024-25 college basketball season 

Lack of showmanship, big names, resources and athletic budgets consistently keep the Group of five teams under fans’ radars. However, as the talent across men’s basketball diversifies each year, G5 teams are indicating that elite talents in the nation reside outside the Power Four conference as well.

With that, as the 2024-25 season inches closer, here's a closer look at the top five Group of five conferences that can make a mark this year.

Top 5 Group of five schools to watch out for in 2024-25 season

#5. Conference USA (CUSA) - Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are amongst the strongest CUSA teams, relying on the harmony of their roster. Third-year coach Talvin Hester continues to cultivate Louisiana Tech in a group of 3&D players.

Last season, the Bulldogs basketball mounted a 22-10 overall record, amounting to the second-best 12-4 run in the conference.

#4. Mid-American Conference (MAC) - Akron Zips

Akron Zips are a powerhouse team in the MAC. While a notable NBA name is yet to emerge out of the Group of five program, LeBron James’ coach Keith Dambrot once coached the Zips (2004-2011).

The school earned the NCAA tourney bid last season, finishing the season behind a 24-11 overall record and winning the MAC Tournament. Entering as the No. 14 seed, they were sent back home in the first round by Creighton Bluejays.

#3. Sun Belt Conference (SBC) - Appalachian State Mountaineers

Coach Dustin Kerns has steadily posed the Mountaineers as a defense-oriented unit. They recorded a 27-7 finish to the 2023-24 season and lifted the Sun Belt regular season title behind a 16-2 run.

The program’s latest NCAA bid came in 2021. Last year, the Mountaineers earned the NIT bid, losing to Wake Forest in the opening round.

#2. Mountain West Conference (MW) - San Diego State Aztecs

The Group of five program that helped cultivate Kawhi Leonard, San Diego State is one of the most renowned Groups of five schools. Coached by Brian Dutcher, the program has earned four continuous NCAA bids.

Aztecs’ most remarkable feat came in the 2022-23 season when they challenged the UConn Huskies in the NCAA championship game. They made it to the Sweet Sixteen last season, losing again to the Huskies.

#1. American Athletic (AAC) - Florida Atlantic Owl

The Atlantic Owls are the most renowned team in the entire Group of five. Their most notable season came through their Cinderella run in 2023. They mounted a 35-4 season, won both the regular season and conference tournaments, were named to the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time and earned their second NCAA invite.

They made it to the Final Four after a thrilling showdown in MSG, before a buzzer-beater ended their magical run. Led by John Jakus for the first time, they will feature a complete roster turnaround in the 2024-25 season.

