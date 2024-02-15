Top 5 HC candidates for Ohio State after parting ways with Chris Holtmann feat. Wes Miller

Chris Holtmann's seven seasons as Ohio State's head coach has been a disappointing time for the program. After signing a four-year extension in 2022, reports have now surfaced that Ohio State and Holtmann are now parting ways. It is time to usher in a new era of hoops in Columbus.

The Buckeyes are 14-11 on the season and just 4-10 in Big Ten Conference play this year. In Holtmann's seven seasons, they are 137-85 overall and just 67-63 in Big Ten Play. This is considered unacceptable for a program that has seen much better days.

This list will name the top five coaching candidates that could replace Holtmann at Ohio State.

Who are the top 5 coaching candidates for Ohio State?

1. Wes Miller (Cincinnati)

Wes Miller is in his third season with the Cincinnati Bearcats, who are 15-9 this season. Miller will be a popular name as a coach who could be on the move after this season.

Although Cincinnati's record doesn't appear to be anything special, they are competing in the best conference in college basketball. This is their first season in the Big 12 after moving over from the American Athletic Conference.

Prior to coaching at Cincinnati, Miller spent 10 seasons at UNC Greensboro. He made two NCAA tournaments and two NIT appearances. Under Miller, the Spartans were three-time regular season conference champions, and they won the conference championship twice.

Miller has proven he can lead a team in a competitive conference, which is exactly what Ohio State would need in the Big Ten.

2. Sean Miller (Xavier)

Sean Miller started coaching at Xavier in 2004 before moving to Arizona in 2009. Miller just recently returned to Xavier in 2022, but the past success he had will certainly appeal to the Buckeyes.

Miller has 12 NCAA Tournament appearances in 19 seasons. He has proven that, wherever he goes, success follows. He has made it as far as the Elite Eight four times with both Xavier and Arizona.

It may be a task to pry Sean Miller away from Xavier again, but his success in conference and tournament play is exactly what Ohio State is looking for.

3. Dusty May (FAU)

FAU's Cinderella run to the Final Four last season had teams inquiring about their head coach Dusty May, who has been coaching at FAU since 2018 and has a total record of 120-65.

The team seems to have only gotten better since May arrived, going 17-16 in his first season to 35-4 in 2022-23. The Owls won the C-USA tournament last season as May would go on to win C-USA Coach of the Year.

Even with his rise in popularity after last season, May chose to stay at FAU. But larger schools will likely continue reaching out to May for a head coaching job.

4. Chris Mack (Free Agent)

Chris Mack had a controversial end to his time at Louisville in 2022. But recently, Mack has expressed that he would be open to returning to college basketball. In nine seasons at Xavier, he had just one year without an NCAA Tournament appearance. This included three trips to the Sweet Sixteen and one Elite Eight finish.

Mack then moved to Louisville in 2018 but did not find as much success there. Louisville made the NCAA Tournament just once during Mack's tenure and would be just 6-8 before he was fired in 2022.

Regardless, Mack still has a career record of 278-133 and may be someone who could spark a return to hoops glory in Columbus.

5. Darian DeVries (Drake)

Darian DeVries started coaching at Drake in 2018. In that time, he has gone 143-53 and has made Drake one of the most under-the-radar successful teams in the NCAA. DeVries has two NCAA Tournament appearances but has yet to earn his first tournament win.

Drake finished in first place in the Missouri Valley Conference the first year under DeVries and has three second-place conference finishes since then. Drake is currently 21-5 this season and could be headed for another NCAA Tournament bid.

DeVries spent 17 years as an assistant at Creighton under Dana Altman and Greg McDermott, two very established coaches in college basketball. The knowledge he carries from those two programs and his own experience as a younger head coach could be a valuable addition to Ohio State.