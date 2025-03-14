Top 5 head coach candidates as Iowa reportedly set to fire Fran McCaffery feat. Darian DeVries

After 15 seasons under Fran McCaffery, the Iowa Hawkeyes will have a new men’s basketball coach next season after the school decided to part ways with him.

McCaffery’s tenure in Iowa City will be remembered for what could have been. The Hawkeyes made the NCAA Tournament seven times, including once as Big Ten Tournament champions and a No. 2 seed. However, they failed to advance past the first weekend in every appearance.

With expectations to build on those accomplishments, Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz will now look for the program’s next leader. Here are five candidates who could take over next season.

Top 5 coaching candidates for the Iowa Hawkeyes

Ben McCollum has done a solid job at Drake. - Source: Imagn

#5. Chris Collins, Northwestern Wildcats

Could Chris Collins’ success in Evanston translate into landing the Hawkeyes’ job? The Wildcats have never been a basketball powerhouse, but Collins led them to their first two NCAA Tournament appearances. Northwestern has also become a tough matchup for every Big Ten team.

However, taking the Iowa job would mean starting over at another program that, like Northwestern, isn’t a major player in recruiting top-end talent. While it’s an appealing option, several factors would need to align for Collins to make the jump.

#4. Ryan Odom, VCU Rams

A top candidate for the Virginia Cavaliers job, Ryan Odom could also be an option in Iowa City. The head coach just led VCU to a 25-6 record and has kept the Rams among the most consistent mid-major programs in the country.

Odom is known for leading UMBC to a historic upset of No. 1 Virginia in the 2018 NCAA Tournament — the first such upset in tournament history.

#3. Will Wade, Mcneese State Cowboys

The former VCU and LSU head coach is building yet another winner at McNeese State, leading the Cowboys to a 27-6 record this season. Wade was fired by LSU due to recruiting violations, but with NIL now legal, those infractions hold less weight.

If Iowa is willing to take a chance, Wade could bring a proven track record of winning to the program.

#2. Ben McCollum, Drake Bulldogs

An Iowa City native, Ben McCollum has led Drake to a 30-3 record his first season as a Division I head coach, despite the team losing significant talent after Darian DeVries left for West Virginia.

McCollum previously compiled a 395-91 record at Division II Northwest Missouri State, where he won multiple national titles. His preference for a slow-tempo style may not excite every fan, but his results are hard to ignore.

#1. Darian DeVries, West Virginia Mountaineers

From the current Drake coach to the former one, Darian DeVries is an Iowa native who turned Drake into a mid-major powerhouse from 2018 to 2024. He played at Northern Iowa, and his brother, Jared, was an All-American for the Hawkeyes football team.

DeVries won at least 20 games in each of his six seasons at Drake, completely revitalizing the program. The big question is whether he would leave West Virginia after just one year. Other than that, he checks all the boxes to become Iowa’s next head coach.

