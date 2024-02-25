Top 5 highest under/over games in college basketball history ft. Alabama-Kentucky 

Kentucky and Alabama was forecast to be the highest scoring college basketball game since 2019. UK's 117-95 victory exceeded the 179.5 under/over betting line. But it wasn't the highest such line ever.

Here are the five highest under/over lines in the last two decades, and how the games actually worked out.

Top 5 highest under/over college basketball games

5. Oakland vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay, (1/23/16), 183.5

The 2015-16 Oakland Golden Grizzlies were the highest scoring team in the nation (86.4 points per game). When they faced off with Wisconsin-Green Bay, who was 8th in the nation in scoring, the betting lines took notice. Oakland won the game, easily besting the under/over of 183.5 in a 111-95 victory. Oakland had three players with 24 or more points, and shot 57% in the shootout.

4. Oakland vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay, (2/13/16), 184.5

Gamblers clearly recognized that the only answer for the offenses of Oakland and Wisconsin-Green Bay was to set the under/over even higher when the two teams met again three weeks later. This time the 184.5 under/over was again easily eclipsed in a 111-93 Oakland win. Oakland managed to place six players in double figures in scoring.

3. Wisconsin-Green Bay vs. Detroit-Mercy, (2/11/16), 185.5

Former Detroit-Mercy coach Ray McCallum was part of one of the highest projected scoring games in the last twenty years vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Vegas clearly recognized a good thing in those high scoring Wisconsin-Green Bay Phoenix. Their matchup with Detroit-Mercy, who itself was 7th in the nation in scoring was an even higher under/over of 185.5. This time, the defenses won out as Wisconsin-Green Bay picked up an 86-85 victory, with the teams hitting the under.

2. St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne, (2/3/07), 187.5

Funny enough, St. Bonaventure wasn't even a high-scoring team back in 2006-07. But when they faced Duquesne, the Dukes' 21st overall scoring offense got some significant credit. The game's under/over of 187.5 is the second highest in the last two decades. Duquesne picked up the 111-92 victory as the teams eclipsed even the shocking high under/over.

1.Virginia vs. Providence, (2/2/05), 191.5

And one of the teams in the forecast highest scoring basketball game in two decades was... VIRGINIA?

Yes, it's true. In 2023-24, Virginia is one of the ten lowest scoring offenses in the nation. But in 2004-05, Pete Gillen's Virginia team was at least on the upper edge of offenses (81st in the nation with 72.8 ppg). UVA's game with Providence (53rd in the nation, 74.5 ppg) still doesn't jump off the page as a shootout. And maybe that was justified, because the under prevailed over the under/over of 191.5.

Providence shot 57% in a 98-79 win, but even shooting 57% didn't allow the Friars to reach the over. For Virginia, it wouldn't be the first time that keeping opponents under a projected point total would be significant. And it surely wouldn't be the last.

Remember any other crazy high-scoring shootouts that were predicted? Impressed by Alabama and Kentucky's combined 212 points? Weigh in below in our comments section.