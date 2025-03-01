Top 5 historic March Madness collapses that shocked fans ft. UNC vs. Kansas

One aspect of March Madness that makes it thrilling is how unpredictable games can be. Each year, fans eagerly await the bracket reveal, hoping to spot potential Cinderella stories and shocking upsets.

Some of the most exciting moments come when a team builds a huge lead — only to collapse and let their opponent storm back for a stunning victory.

With the regular season winding down and postseason tournaments approaching, here’s a look at five of the most iconic collapses in March Madness history.

Top 5 historic March Madness collapses

#5. BYU vs. Iona, 2012 First Round

History was rewritten during the first round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament when the BYU Cougars staged the largest comeback in March Madness history. Trailing by 25 points in the first half, the Cougars rallied to defeat Iona 78-72.

Iona led 49-24, seemingly in total control, but BYU refused to back down. The Cougars cut the lead to 15 by halftime and kept chipping away in the second half.

With 2:24 remaining, Noah Hartsock scored seven straight points to give BYU its first lead at 71-70. The Cougars held on for the victory, advancing to the second round, where they lost to Marquette.

#4. Duke vs. Maryland, 2001 Final Four

Coach K's Duke rallied from 22 points down late in the first half to defeat the Maryland Terrapins 95-84 in a thrilling March Madness semifinal clash in 2001.

Maryland came out firing and built a 39-17 lead with seven minutes left in the first half, but Duke responded, cutting the deficit to 49-38 at halftime.

Senior forward Shane Battier played all 40 minutes, scoring 25 points to lead the comeback. The Blue Devils took their first lead at 73-72 with 6:51 remaining and closed the game on a 22-12 run to seal the victory.

#3. Hampton vs. Iowa State, 2001 First Round

The 15th-seeded Hampton Pirates pulled off one of the biggest March Madness upsets by stunning No. 2 seed Iowa State Cyclones 58-57 in the first round of the 2001 tournament.

In a back-and-forth affair, Hampton had a four-point lead going into the half, only for Iowa State to come roaring back in the second half. The Cyclones extended their lead to 11 points with eight minutes remaining.

However, the final seven minutes belonged to the Pirates as they held Iowa State scoreless and mounted a 10-0 run to win the game.

#2. UNC vs. Kansas, 2022 National Championship

On the biggest stage of March Madness, North Carolina suffered one of the most unforgettable collapses, blowing a 15-point lead in the national championship game.

The Tar Heels appeared to be cruising to their seventh national title, leading Kansas 40-25 at halftime. But the Jayhawks stormed back, taking the lead with seven minutes to play.

UNC briefly regained the lead with 1:41 left, but failed to score again as Kansas closed out a 72-69 victory to claim the championship.

#1. Texas A&M vs. Northern Iowa, 2016 Second Round

Perhaps the most incredible collapse in March Madness history took place on March 20, 2016, in a second-round game between Northern Iowa and Texas A&M.

Down 12 points with just 44 seconds left in regulation, Texas A&M somehow forced overtime and ultimately defeated Northern Iowa 92-88, pulling off the biggest comeback in tournament history.

The Aggies went on a 14-2 run in the last minute to force a 71-all tie. It was a back-and-forth affair in overtime, but they prevailed.

