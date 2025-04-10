Top 5 landing spots for Achor Achor as Kansas State guard enters the transfer portal ft. Louisville 

Achor Achor has entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2025-26 season, sparking conversations about his next possible destinations. Achor transferred to Kansas State University for the 2024-25 season, but he did not last beyond December 2024 with the Wildcats, as he was reportedly released after nine games due to “detrimental behavior.”

During his time with the Wildcats, he averaged 7.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Born in Melbourne, Victoria, the 6-foot-9-inch tall guard began his collegiate basketball career at Chipola College, a junior college in Florida, before moving to Samford University, where he played for two years before joining Kansas State.

Here are five possible landing spots for the forward.

Here are the top 5 landing spots for Achor Achor

1) Louisville

Louisville could be an ideal landing spot for the forward under coach Pat Kelsey. The coach took the team to March Madness for the first time since 2019 in only his first year, and he will be looking to take it a notch higher.

However, he is set to lose six scholarship players, and must quickly find suitable replacements. Achor's versatility could be useful in such a team, while he also offers experience to a team still in its early stages of rebuilding.

2) Ole Miss

Chris Beard wants Ole Miss to be more physical, and adding a player of Achor’s height at 227 pounds could help with that. Achor's physicality and rebounding prowess, combined with his ability to play multiple positions, would fit well in Beard’s system.

The SEC is a powerhouse, and his presence could provide the Rebels with a much-needed boost in the frontcourt for both offense and defense.

3) Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana lost several players to graduation and transfer. Thus, they will rely heavily on the transfer portal. With Achor’s versatility and experience, he could be a good addition to a team starting from scratch.

4) Florida Gators

The Gators are losing significant firepower with the departure of Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard. Achor proved that he could lead an offense at Samford, where he averaged 16.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 2023-24.

5) Maryland Terrapins

Maryland made a change at the helm, with Buzz Williams becoming the head coach after Kevin Willard departed for Villanova.

The Terrapins have also lost Derik Queen, who has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, while five of their players have entered the transfer portal. With a rebuild needed, a player of Achor’s experience and quality could be a good addition to the program.

