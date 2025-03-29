Top 5 landing spots for Ahmad Nowell as UConn guard enters transfer portal 

UConn Huskies guard Ahmad Nowell will enter the transfer portal after one year. The former Huskies guard averaged 1.2 points, 0.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 6.5 minutes in his only season in Storrs.

Coming out of high school, Nowell was considered the No. 4 combo guard in the Class of 2024, but couldn’t find more playing time in Connecticut. A strong and physical player, the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native could add intensity to whichever program he suits up for next season.

Here are five schools that could fit Ahmad Nowell for the 2025-2026 season.

Top 5 landing spots for UConn guard Ahmad Nowell

Ahmad Nowell is a physical combo guard. - Source: Imagn

#5. Xavier Musketeers

Playing for the Xavier Musketeers would allow Nowell to stay in the Big East and face the Huskies every season. The Musketeers will have to retool their roster after Sean Miller’s departure to Texas.

Xavier still has star Ryan Conwell on the roster, and they will likely prioritize keeping him in Cincinnati. Having Conwell paired with Nowell in the backcourt would be an excellent starting point for the program heading into next season.

#4. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Yellow Jackets were one of the four finalists for Ahmad Nowell before he decided to enroll at UConn. While Georgia Tech struggled this year, the fact that the Imhotep Institute player had them as a finalist means he could still be interested in going to Atlanta.

For the Jackets, Jaden Mustaf could take Lance Terry’s starting spot this season, but Nowell could either compete for that place or earn some playing time as GT looks to bounce back after a disappointing season.

#3. North Carolina Tar Heels

Despite (controversially) making the NCAA Tournament and making it to the second round before a narrow defeat against Ole Miss, the Tar Heels need more talent. Their backcourt struggled this season and could use a strong player on both ends of the court.

The Tar Heels are expected to compete every single year, so they will be interested in bringing in as many talented players as possible, and Ahmad Nowell is among the best available guards.

#2. Iowa Hawkeyes

With Ben McCollum coming in to replace Fran McCaffery, the Hawkeyes are expected to see considerable roster turnover. McCollum is taking point guard Bennett Stirtz to Iowa City, but he might need to fill every other starting spot.

Ahmed Nowell could find some playing time there and help the Hawkeyes rapidly fill their roster with a capable player. While they would still need more talent, it would be a solid start.

#1. Indiana Hoosiers

Another team with a new head coach. The Indiana Hoosiers will be welcoming Darian DeVries this season and he will likely have to retool at every position. The Hoosiers are expecting a quick rebuild and have the means to get that talent.

Adding Nowell would be a positive step for Indiana. Adding the most talented players available will be a goal in Bloomington and the Philadelphia native fits the description.

Which team do you think Ahmad Nowell should play his college basketball next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

