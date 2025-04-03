Top 5 landing spots for AJ Storr as Kansas star enters the transfer portal

AJ Storr is looking for a fourth school to take his skill set to. The junior guard, who spent the past season at Kansas, has entered the transfer portal.

Storr began his college career at St. John's before transferring to Wisconsin. He had a standout sophomore season with the Badgers, averaging 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game on his way to being named to the All-Big Ten and All-Big Ten tournament teams.

The shooting guard transferred to Kanas but saw his playing time plummet. After serving as a starter at Wisconsin, he made just four starts at Kansas. In his sole season with the Jayhawks, Storr averaged 6.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg and 0.7 apg. He will look to return to the level of excellence he experienced at Wisconsin.

Let's look at some programs that could allow Storr to do just that.

Top 5 landing spots for AJ Storr

#1, Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue will need a replacement for Myles Colvin. The wing, who primarily played shooting guard, is transferring after two seasons with the Boilermakers.

As a sophomore, Colvin appeared in all 36 games for Purdue, averaging 5.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg and 0.5 apg. Storr could be a welcome replacement. Storr outscores and outassists Colvin while averaging 0.9 fewer rebounds.

The two are similar shooters, with the Kansas junior shooting slightly better from the field but Colvin finding more success from beyond the arc. Colvin and Storr are the same type of player, and Storr could take over seamlessly at Purdue.

#2, Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Red Raiders relied on several guards in their March Madness run to the Elite Eight this season. The team's tournament run is now over, and Texas Tech now needs to focus on securing more guard depth ahead of next season.

One guard that the team will need to replace is Kerwin Walton. Walton, who has exhausted his eligibility, averaged 6.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg and 0.5 apg. Storr outperforms him in all of these categories.

Storr and Walton shoot nearly identical field-goal percentages, but Walton shoots over 10% better from beyond the arc. This difference in 3-point success could deter Texas Tech from picking up Storr, but he is a similar shooting guard to Walton and could make for a solid replacement.

#3, Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky is in need of a rebuild this offseason. The team employed a guard-heavy level of play this season, with its top four scorers all being guards. Now, three of those guards are out of eligibility.

Storr could be a good pickup for the Wildcats as they look to add guard depth. He would be the second-highest scoring guard on the team with the stars that are out of eligibility gone. Playing on an admirable team in the midst of a rebuild could offer Storr the opportunity to prove he's still able to play like the star he was at Wisconsin.

#4, Creighton Bluejays

Creighton has been hot as of late, having made the past five NCAA Tournaments, including a run to the Elite Eight in 2023. This is a postseason-contending squad where Storr could show off his skill set.

The Blue Jays' top three scoring guards from this season are all on the way out. Steven Ashworth and Jamiya Neal are out of eligibility, and Pop Isaacs has entered the transfer portal. Creighton has already picked up Charlotte guard Nik Graves but will need more guard depth.

Storr could be a possible fit. He has experience with three other tournament programs and showed strong potential in his performance as a sophomore. As the Blue Jays determine what their roster will look like ahead of next season, Storr could be a good pickup.

#5, North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina will definitely be on the lookout for point guards this offseason, as RJ Davis is out of eligibility and Elliot Cadeau is transferring to Michigan. The team's need for shooting guards is not yet known.

The Tar Heels have two solid shooting guards in freshman duo Ian Jackson and Drake Powell. Both are NBA draft prospects, but neither has announced their plans for next season. If Jackson and Powell both return, UNC should be good on shooting guards, but if either of them leaves, the team may need to look to the transfer portal.

Storr could be a good addition to North Carolina if the team finds itself in need of a shooting guard. He proved his potential as a high scorer and solid rebounder at Wisconsin, a skill set he could look to return to at UNC.

