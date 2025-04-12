Top 5 landing spots for Cade Tyson as North Carolina junior enters the transfer portal

Cade Tyson is in the transfer portal for the second time in two seasons after last year's transfer didn't go well. Tyson hit the portal as a star after the 6-foot-7 forward scored 16.2 points per game and shot 47% from 3-point range for Belmont as a sophomore in 2023-24. But Tyson picked North Carolina, where he never really settled into an established role.

Tyson scored 2.6 points per contest while playing just 7.9 minutes per game for the Tar Heels. With one season of remaining college eligibility, he has entered the portal again. Given his experience and scoring touch, Tyson's recruitment will be interesting.

Here are five possibilities for Cade Tyson in the portal.

Top 5 portal destinations for Cade Tyson

Vanderbilt and Mark Byington might take a try at Tyson in the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5. Belmont

Who says you can't go home? It's certainly not like Tyson left Belmont because he wasn't satisfactory to the Bruins. He was an all-conference-level player there, and it's not hard to imagine him coming back and finishing up his career where he left off in Nashville. In the NIL era, bygones are probably bygones. Why should ego on either side stop what worked well in the first place?

#4. Kentucky

Cade Tyson could fill a reserve role at Kentucky if he looks to finish at a top-tier school. He's certainly capable of being an Ansley Almonor-type player who hangs around the perimeter and keeps defenses honest. With Almonor and Andrew Carr both finishing their senior seasons, Kentucky might just be in the market for a shooter, although Tyson's days of 16 points per game are not happening at UK.

#3. Wake Forest

The top four scorers on Steve Forbes's team were seniors, so Tyson might be welcome at Wake. He is from North Carolina and might like to finish his career in the ACC but with a bigger role. Wake seems like a solid program to accommodate that, and the chance to remind Hubert Davis that perhaps he should have given Tyson more of a chance could be welcome.

#2. NC State

Speaking of which, don't sleep on the Wolfpack. A new coach and a new roster mean plenty is going on at NC State. Cade Tyson might prefer a shot in chaos to one of the more sure-thing approaches listed above. If he does, he could stay in-state with the Wolfpack and help rebuild a program that was in the Final Four in 2024.

#1. Vanderbilt

Another possibility is a return to Nashville, but not to Belmont. Vanderbilt had a credible 20-win season. However, Mark Byington's team was 267th in the NCAA in 3-point percentage. Tyson is a veteran player who can certainly fill the role of perimeter threat. While he might not have a massive role like he did at Belmont, Tyson could certainly see meaningful action and contribute at Vandy.

What do you think of Cade Tyson's portal possibilities? Share your take below in our comments section!

