Top 5 landing spots for Corey Washington as Wichita State forward enters the transfer portal

Corey Washington transferred to Wichita State this past offseason after two seasons at Saint Peter's. However, after only one season with the Shockers, he is on the move again as he announced he is entering the transfer portal. Washington was the second-leading scorer at Wichita State this past season, averaging 13.7 points per game.

Heading into his final year of eligibility, Washington likely wants to join a team that can qualify for the March Madness tournament. That is something that has eluded Washington throughout his career. These are five landing spots for Corey Washington as he enters the transfer portal.

Top 5 landing spots for Corey Washington in the transfer portal

#1 Robert Morris

Robert Morris performed well as a 15 seed in the first round, keeping things competitive in a 90–81 loss to Alabama. The Colonials used a balanced offense and could use someone like Corey Washington, who can fit into the lineup.

One of the biggest reasons Washington could fit into the team is forward Alvaro Folgueiras' decision to enter the transfer portal. Washington could step into that role as Folgueiras is the team's sole starting forward.

#2 Akron

Akron qualified for the NCAA tournament with only two players who averaged more than 10 points per game this season. As a result, the Zips could add more scoring to give themselves a better chance to advance beyond the first round of March Madness next season. Washington could be a good fit for the team.

#3 Montana

The Montana Grizzlies used a balanced attack this past season, with six players averaging over 9.0 points per game, but none averaging more than 14.0. However, four players are seniors who will not be back next season. As a result, the Grizzlies need to look in the transfer portal for replacements and Corey Washington could be an option.

#4 Wofford

Wofford had a solid performance against Tennessee, limiting the Volunteers to 77 points. However, they only scored 62 points and couldn't keep things competitive. Bringing in Washington for some extra scoring could be the difference next season.

#5 UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington was defeated in the first round of March Madness. To make matters worse, its leading scorer is a senior and will not be back. As a result, the Seahawks need to add players with high upside to give themselves a chance to return to March Madness. Washington could fit that role perfectly.

