Top 5 landing spots for Deja Kelly as Oregon star declares for 2025 WNBA draft

Deja Kelly's college career has come to an end. The senior guard, who was a huge part of Oregon's success this season, is out of eligibility and has declared for the 2025 WNBA draft.

In her sole season with the Ducks, Kelly led the team in points, with 12.2, and assists, with 3.3. The combo guard also put up 4.3 rebounds per game and served as a two-way force with 1.5 steals. Kelly helped lead Oregon to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2022 this season.

Now, Kelly will look to continue her basketball career at the professional level. It is expected that she will be a late draft pick if she gets drafted at all. Let's see which WNBA teams could best benefit from the Oregon star's skill set.

Top 5 landing spots for Deja Kelly

#1, Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles has the third pick in the third round of the WNBA draft, which is the 28th pick overall. The team could use Kelly ahead of next season.

The Sparks lack a combo guard who excels in rebounding and stealing. As of right now, the squad also doesn't have a guard who averages double-digit points. The highest-scoring guard is Odyssey Sims, who serves as a point guard. Kelly's ability to play either guard position gives her an edge.

If Kelly can perform similarly to how she did at Oregon, she would be the highest-scoring guard for Los Angeles. Her 4.3 rpg would be fourth best on the team and the highest by any guard. Kelly's 1.5 spg would be the team's second best and also lead all guards.

The Sparks could benefit from a versatile guard able to be a difference maker on either side of the ball and play the one or the two. Kelly could be the solution.

#2. Golden State Valkyries

Golden State is preparing for its first WNBA season, and it could use guard depth. The team has the fifth third-round pick, which is the 30th overall pick. The Valkyries would be wise to draft Kelly.

The newest addition to the WNBA has added several guards to its roster, but none capable of putting up numbers like Kelly did at Oregon. The highest-scoring guard on Golden State's roster is Tiffany Hayes, but Hayes served in an off-the-bench role for Las Vegas last season. She is also 35 years old and has already come out of retirement once. The Valkyries could use a youthful guard for depth.

Kelly averages more rebounds than any guard on the Golden State roster and averages more assists than all guards expect Julie Vanloo. The Oregon star's admirable stats and defensive edge could be of great use to a WNBA team trying to build from the ground up.

#3, Dallas Wings

Dallas is another team that could utilize Kelly's skill set. The Wings have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, which they are expected to use to draft UConn star Paige Bueckers. The Wings also have the 31st pick, which is sixth in the third round. This is where they could secure Kelly.

The Wings are currently led in scoring by point guard Arike Ogunbowale. Bueckers is also a point guard. If the team picks up Kelly, it could transition into a guard-heavy style of play.

Dallas could benefit from Kelly's versatility, and her defensive depth would fit in nicely alongside Ogunbowale, who is also an excellent stealer. Kelly and Bueckers could make for a dynamic rookie duo in Dallas.

#4, Indiana Fever

Indiana is led by its two star guards, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell. Clark usually plays point guard, while Mitchell serves as shooting guard. The two team leaders could benefit from more help, as Indiana's next highest-scoring guard puts up just 5.5 ppg.

Kelly could provide the Fever with a young, dynamic guard who could serve as a difference-maker off the bench. Her defensive abilities could also be of use to Indiana, who currently leans on Clark's team-best 1.3 steals per game.

#5, Las Vegas Aces

The Aces are a guard-heavy team. Of the squad's top five scorers, four are guards. Kelly could add depth by providing Las Vegas with a player able to play either guard position.

Las Vegas has the 10th pick of the third round, 35th overall. If Kelly is still available at that point, it could be wise for the team to draft her. She has proven ability as a reliable, two-way guard and could be a good addition to this guard-heavy squad.

