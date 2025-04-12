Top 5 landing spots for Dior Johnson as UCF guard enters the transfer portal

To say that Dior Johnson has had a wild basketball career is an understatement. But after scoring just 2.9 points per game last season at UCF, the guard is in the transfer portal looking for another school. In Johnson's case, it's worth a review as to how exactly he got to his current spot.

Johnson played high school basketball for nine schools in five stats. As a recruit, he committed to Syracuse and then decommitted. He committed to Oregon (and signed) and then decommitted.

Johnson then surfaced at Pittsburgh, but a domestic violence incident with a woman ultimately sidelined him from playing at that school. He played a season at a junior college in Texas, scoring 29.7 points per game and then finally ended up at UCF. After one season, here's five more spots he could land.

Top 5 portal landing spots for Dior Johnson

Could Syracuse and Adrian Autry take a shot at Dior Johnson in the transfer portal? (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Pittsburgh

The world can be cyclic sometimes, so maybe the time is right for Johnson to wind up actually getting to play for the Panthers. Coach Jeff Capel has lost his top two scoring guards to senior status and the transfer portal. Down on his luck, Capel might remember the elite scoring and distributing game that Johnson has flashed in his career to date.

4. Syracuse

Syracuse was one of Johnson's suitors from back in his high school days, and the Orange are another team that might be willing to gamble for a sudden influx of offense. Off a 14-19 season, Adrian Autry might be interested in seeing whether Johnson could jump-start his team. Whether it would help or hurt that Autry wasn't the coach when Syracuse first recruited Johnson is hard to say.

3. Memphis

Memphis, per 247sports, first offered Johnson a scholarship in June 2018. Could Penny Hardaway and the Tigers be interested in taking another attempt with Johnson? Hardaway will lose two of his top three scoring guards, and isn't the type of coach to shy away from a player because of potential off-court issues. He might be the man to bring Johnson into line and see him fulfill his potential.

2. Mississippi State

Craig Jans's program is another that has shown some prior interest in Johnson and could take another chance on him. Jans reached the NCAA Tournament, but does lose much of his backcourt scoring from the team. Could the high-ceiling possibilities of Johnson convince the Bulldogs to take a gamble on him?

1. DePaul

One of the first schools to recruit Johnson, DePaul is a possible team to give the talented guard another shot. Coming off a 14-20 season with the No. 218 scoring offense in the nation, Chris Holtmann might want to take a few long-shots. Johnson could be a player to explode onto the national scene and that potential would be enticing for a program like DePaul.

What do you think of Johnson's college options? Share your take below in our comments section!

