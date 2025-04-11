Top 5 landing spots for Drew McKenna as Georgetown player enters the transfer portal 

After just one season with the Georgetown Hoyas, Drew McKenna has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-8 forward could only average 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds before looking for new options.

McKenna, a former four-star recruit, should find some suitors. He was the No. 90 prospect according to 247Sports and increased his production and playing time late in the season. In his two games at the College Basketball Crown, the Laurel, Maryland native averaged 25.5 minutes, 5.5 rebounds and 7.5 points.

Here's a closer look at potential new schools for the forward via the transfer portal.

Top 5 transfer portal landing spots for Georgetown F Drew McKenna

#5. Virginia Tech Hokies

If the move from Maryland to the nation’s capital didn’t work, perhaps going to Blacksburg could help McKenna develop and earn more playing time. The Hokies have already lost five players, including Jaydon Young, and there might be more.

But Jaden Schutt is coming back, so he should help the frontcourt, but there is still more depth needed on the wing. The way McKenna finished the season, he could earn a spot there.

#4. Xavier Musketeers

One of the teams that made a run for Drew McKenna and one of three finalists. However, the departure of head coach Sean Miller to Texas could hurt the Xavier Musketeers pitch.

As has happened at other programs, some players entered the portal when Miller left, but there was interest on both sides. With Richard Pitino’s arrival from New Mexico, the forward could consider Xavier as a landing spot.

#3. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes missed the NCAA Tournament for a third straight year, and they are expected to look for talent on every line, including adding depth to their frontcourt.

The Buckeyes have only two slots available on their roster, so that could be a challenge. But the team is reportedly interested in adding size to the frontcourt, so the 6-8, 220-pound sophomore would fit the bill.

#2. Butler Bulldogs

Another program that tried to recruit McKenna but ultimately fell short. He has praised head coach Thad Matta before and likes the way the Butler Bulldogs play on the court. And for good reason.

Matta has developed notable players on the wing, including Evan Turner. Perhaps that will be a deciding factor for the former Georgetown player.

#1. Maryland Terrapins

Maryland also welcomed a new head coach, as Buzz Williams replaced Kevin Willard. The roster is expected to change dramatically after the Derik Queen-led squad made a run to the Sweet 16.

Closeness to home could be a factor for Drew McKenna, but this is also a proud basketball program that will look to rebound in a hurry. Having a strong player up front should be an enticing match for both the Terrapins and McKenna.

