Top 5 landing spots for Dug McDaniel as Kansas State guard enters the transfer portal feat. Kentucky

Dug McDaniel has entered the transfer portal for the second offseason in a row. Last year, the point guard transferred to Kansas State after a standout sophomore season at Michigan. Now, McDaniel is looking for a new home once again.
McDaniel began his college career at Michigan and thrived in the 2023-24 season. The two-way guard led the Wolverines in points (16.3), assists (4.7) and steals (1.1). He added 3.7 rebounds per game, seeing significant stat increases from his freshman season.
Despite McDaniel's dominance, Michigan missed the NCAA Tournament, and he entered the transfer portal ahead of his junior season. The guard ended up at Kansas State but was unable to replicate the same level of success from his sophomore season.
McDaniel found new levels of defensive depth with a career-high 1.7 spg, and his apg went up to 4.9, but he experienced dips in his ppg and rpg.
McDaniel is now back in the transfer portal. Here's where he could end up.
Top 5 landing spots for Dug McDaniel
#1. Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky is a guard-heavy squad in need of reinforcements ahead of next season. Guards Jaxson Robinson, Koby Brea and Lamont Butler, who served as the second, third and fourth-highest scorers for the Wildcats this season, are all out of eligibility. Butler was the squad's starting point guard, and Kerr Kriisa, also a solid point guard when healthy, has entered the transfer portal.
The Wildcats will look to pick up some guards this postseason, and they particularly need a solid point guard. McDaniel is a similar player to Butler and could fit into this squad seamlessly.
McDaniel and Butler both averaged 11.4 ppg this season. Their steal and rebound values are also nearly identical. McDaniel is a better assister but needs to improve his shooting, where he is outperformed by Butler.
#2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech guards Chance McMillian and Elijah Hawkins have both exhausted their eligibility. In his sole season with the Red Raiders, Hawkins served as the starting point guard and led the team in apg, with 6.5, and spg, with 1.5. Christian Anderson could emerge as the squad's new starting point guard, but Texas Tech will likely look to pick up some guards in the transfer portal as well.
McDaniel has the skill set that the Red Raiders will be missing in Hawkins' absence. Like Hawkins, he's a strong two-way point guard with assisting success. McDaniel is a stronger shooter than Hawkins and averages more points and steals per game. He could be a strong addition to Texas Tech.
#3. St. John's Red Storm
Rick Pitino's St. John's squad will also need guard depth next season. Star guard/forward RJ Luis Jr. entered the transfer portal, and guards Aaron Scott, Deivon Smith and Kadary Richmond are out of eligibility.
Smith and Richmond are point guards, with Richmond serving as the Red Storm's starting point guard this season. Richmond led the team in assists, with 5.3 per game, and steals, with 2.0, this season.
Richmond outperforms McDaniel in most stat categories, but McDaniel is also a strong assister with success stealing. Playing for Pitino could provide McDaniel with the opportunity to prove he can still be a team leader.
#4. Maryland Terrapins
Maryland lost its two top guards, Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Rodney Rice, to the transfer portal. The Terrapins have been hard at work picking up transfer prospects and added point guard David Coit.
Coit thrived at NIU but struggled last season at Kansas, averaging just 5.1 ppg. McDaniel could offer Maryland a point guard who can consistently record double-digit points and serve as a two-way guard.
The Terrapins are losing one of the best point guards in the nation in Gillespie, but McDaniel shares his assisting and stealing excellence. Gillespie led Maryland in assists this season with 4.8 apg, while McDaniel puts up 4.9.
Gillespie averages more points per game and is a stronger shooter, but filling Gillespie's shoes could allow McDaniel to return to the greatness he experienced in his sophomore season at Michigan.
#5. Creighton Bluejays
Creighton is losing its three top guards. Pop Isaacs is transferring and Steven Ashworth and Jamiya Neal are out of eligibility. This leaves the Bluejays without a guard capable of recording double-digit points.
McDaniel could emerge as a star for Creighton as the squad looks to address its guard problem. The Bluejays picked up point guard Nik Graves from Charlotte but could also benefit from McDaniel's skill set.
The Kansas State guard could bring assisting success and defensive depth to Creighton and could be a part of a squad that made it to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances before falling in the Round of 32 this season.
