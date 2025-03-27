Top 5 landing spots for Ta'Niya Latson as Florida State star enters the transfer portal, feat. South Carolina

Florida State star Ta’Niya Latson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Andraya Carter on Thursday. She made the decision after Florida State’s season ended with a second-round loss to LSU in the NCAA Tournament.

The junior guard, who has been a key player for the Seminoles, was named to the All-ACC first team for the third straight year. Latson set the ACC single-season freshman scoring record with 659 points, averaging 21.3 points per game.

This season, she set a single-season scoring record at Florida State with 731 points.

Top 5 landing spots for Ta'Niya Latson

#1, South Carolina

South Carolina is one of the strongest programs in women’s college basketball, with a 33-3 record this season. Joining South Carolina would provide Latson with an opportunity to compete for a national title while playing alongside some of the best players in the country.

Dawn Staley's team has arrived at Birmingham for their Sweet 16 game in March Madness against No. 4 Maryland in the upcoming game.

#2, Florida State

Despite entering the transfer portal, Latson is still considering a return to Florida State. According to ESPN, she has not ruled out staying with the Seminoles.

Latson had a phenomenal junior season, setting career highs in multiple categories, including points (25.2 per game), rebounds (4.6), assists (4.6) and steals (2.2). She was once again named to the All-ACC First Team and earned All-America honors. If she decides to stay, she would continue being the face of the program and a key leader for the team.

#3, UConn

UConn has long been one of the most successful programs in women’s basketball.

The Huskies have advanced to the Elite Eight of March Madness after a 91-57 victory over South Dakota State in the Sweet 16.

With UConn star Paige Bueckers set to play her final games, Latson could step in as the team’s next go-to scorer, making it a great opportunity for her.

#4, Notre Dame

Notre Dame, 28-5 this season, has built a reputation as a consistent top-tier program. The Fighting Irish are playing in the Sweet 16 against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Fighting Irish are known for developing talented guards and providing them with a competitive environment.

Latson could learn and thrive under Niele Ivey, who is known for her fashion style and believes in branding and team building. She has experience coaching at both the college and WNBA levels.

#5, LSU

Latson and Florida State faced LSU in the NCAA Tournament, where she showcased her scoring ability. Now, LSU stands as a potential landing spot for her.

Kim Mulkey has built a powerhouse at LSU, and with former WNBA star Seimone Augustus on the coaching staff, Latson would have the opportunity to learn from some of the best in the game.

