Top 5 landing spots for Teniya Morant as Ja Morant's sister enters the transfer portal

Teniya Morant, the sister of NBA star Ja Morant, has entered the transfer portal, it was announced Thursday. The freshman guard began her college career at Mississippi Valley State but appeared in just three games. She played just 4.0 minutes per game, giving her little opportunity to highlight her skill set.

The 5-foot-8 player did not record any points, rebounds or assists for the Delta Devilettes. As a senior at Houston High School, Morant averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Ja Morant was also overlooked in recruitment and early in college before proving himself at Murray State and becoming the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

Like her brother, Teniya will look to develop her skill set and emerge as a college star. Let's see which programs might allow her to do that.

Top 5 landing spots for Niya Morant

#1, Murray State Racers

It seems like it would only make sense for Morant to play at the same school where her brother found his college success. Murray State is a solid midmajor program where Morant could hone her talents.

This season, the Racers went 25-8 and won the Missouri Valley Tournament to secure an NCAA Tournament bid. Murray State was a guard-heavy squad this season and will need more depth in the position if the team wants to continue playing this way in the seasons to come.

Morant is only a freshman, meaning Murray State has plenty of time to mold her into a solid guard. Attending her brother's former school could be a full-circle moment for Morant and allow her to grow at a successful mid-major program.

#2, Florida A&M Rattlers

Florida A&M is another guard-heavy midmajor where Morant could excel. The Rattlers struggled this season, finishing 9-21. The team is led by guards Cheyenne McEvans and Sabou Gueye, who are both seniors. Florida A&M will likely be looking for guard depth as the squad tries to navigate past a difficult season.

Some of the guards on FAMU's roster could transition into starters, but the team will be in need of playmakers off the bench. Morant could fill that role. A guard-heavy team is likely where she will fit in best, as she can look to build on her skills amongst other guards. Florida A&M would offer her that opportunity.

#3, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

If Morant is looking for a guard-heavy midmajor with more success, Coastal Carolina could be the right place for her. The Chanticleers went 23-9 this season to finish fourth in a competitive Sun Belt Conference.

Coastal Carolina leaned heavily on its guards this season, with four of the team's top five scorers being guards. Several guards served as sixth-man options, which is likely how Morant would be used. The Sun Belt has been seeing increased national attention across all sports in recent years, so playing at Coastal Carolina could also provide Morant with more eyes on her as she develops.

#4, Charlotte 49ers

The 49ers enjoy good guard depth but are losing two-way guard Tracey Hueston to the transfer portal. Hueston missed her senior season with a knee injury, but Charlotte will still need to replace her, as well as other off-the-bench contributors like Jordan Peete.

Charlotte went 11-21 this season but made an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2022. This is a solid midmajor team that plays in a strong American conference. The team may not think it needs Morant, due to its guard depth, but she could help aid in the loss of other key guards.

#5, Kentucky Wildcats

If Morant is looking to make the jump to a Power Four program, she could find her new home at Kentucky. Junior guard Saniah Tyler announced that she is entering the transfer portal. Tyler was a playmaker off the bench in her three seasons with the Wildcats and averaged 2.3 points and 1.2 rebounds this season.

Morant could take Tyler's place or could just provide Kentucky with guard depth as another guard moves into Tyler's position. This is a solid program, and the team made the NCAA Tournament this season. The only concern is that Morant's development could not receive the attention it deserves at a big program.

