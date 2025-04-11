Top 5 landing spots for Trey Parker as NC State guard enters the transfer portal ft. North Carolina

Trey Parker and the NC State Wolfpack did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament this season. The team had qualified for the tournament in each of the past two years. They even made a run to the Final Four this past season.
However, the Wolfpack took a big step back in 2025, and as a result, some players have entered the transfer portal. Notably, it was announced on Friday that freshman Trey Parker is entering the transfer portal.
Parker's biggest standout performance of the season came when he put up 15 points against No. 2 Duke in January. These are the top five landing spots for him in the portal.
Top five landing spots for Trey Parker in the transfer portal
#1 North Carolina
If Trey Parker was happy with the state of North Carolina but simply wanted a better chance to win, the North Carolina Tar Heels could be a good fit. They reached March Madness, losing in the first round 71-64 to Ole Miss. Adding Parker would give them a much better chance of going on a deep run next season.
#2 Maryland
Maryland is a team that was competitive last season, reaching the Sweet 16. However, with head coach Kevin Willard leaving the team, many players entered the transfer portal. As a result, the Terrapins are in desperate need of players and Parker could get a big opportunity with the program.
#3 Clemson
Clemson was a No. 5 seed in March Madness this season but suffered one of the biggest upsets of the tournament as they lost 69-67 to McNeese in the first round. Despite the disappointing result, Clemson is still a prestigious program. It will be looking to get things back on track next season and could add young talent like Trey Parker to help with that.
#4 Arkansas
Arkansas went on an impressive run in March Madness, reaching the Sweet 16 as a No. 10 seed. With head coach John Calipari at the helm for the Razorbacks, they could be one of the most appealing destinations for transfer portal players. Parker could learn a lot by joining Arkansas.
#5 BYU
BYU is set to add the No. 1-ranked recruit in the nation, AJ Dybantsa, to its roster next season. As a young player himself, Trey Parker could be a good fit for the Cougars alongside their new young superstar. By teaming up with Dybantsa, Parker could help make BYU championship contenders.
