Top 5 landing spots for Will Berg as Purdue star enters the transfer portal

Purdue center Will Berg has placed his name in the transfer portal after the Boilermakers lost to Houston in the 2025 March Madness Sweet 16. The 7-foot-2 center has played 36 games in two seasons with the Boilermakers and averaged 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

Before the season started, Berg was expected to have more playing time and share minutes with 7-foot-4 freshman Daniel Jacobsen in the center spot. But the coaching staff saw more potential in the former Team USA U-18 player, giving Jacobsen the starting role.

He showed promise in his first game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, tallying 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in 25 minutes. Berg played that game and finished with five points, one rebound and one assist in eight minutes.

However, Jacobsen fractured his tibia in the first minute of Purdue's game against Northern Kentucky and was declared out for the season. Berg got his opportunity and played 17 minutes, putting up seven points and seven rebounds.

He followed that up with a 16-minute appearance against Yale and came up with four points, one rebound and one assist. After that, Berg didn't play for more than 10 minutes, as coach Matt Painter opted for a smaller lineup, with junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn manning the shaded area.

In the Boilermakers' final game against Houston in the Sweet 16, Berg played for two minutes and only recorded a foul. The possibility of Jacobsen returning after the injury in the 2025-26 season and Kaufman-Renn's resurgence in the power forward spot has given the Swedish cager the option to enter the transfer portal.

Considering that, here are the top five schools that could allow Will Berg to play next season.

Top five landing spots for Will Berg in the 2025-26 college basketball season

#5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Will Berg could move from West Lafayette to South Bend as Notre Dame needs an experienced big man who could help incoming freshman Tommy Ahneman develop his game.

He could start in the center spot for Micah Shrewsberry's team and prove that he's a dependable slotman who only needs enough playing time to contribute.

#4 Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana could need Will Berg's services after most Hoosiers players, including Mackenzie Mgbako, Malik Reneau and Myles Rice, entered the transfer portal.

Darian DeVries needs to strengthen the Hoosiers for the 2025-26 season, as he has at least six players on the roster, with four-star power forward Trent Sisley and senior forward Luke Goode leading the charge.

DeVries could develop Berg as a starting center, and his postseason experience with Purdue is a plus for Indiana in its Big Ten campaign.

#3 Indiana State Sycamores

Matthew Graves didn't have a good first season with Indiana State, finishing 14-18. Days after the end of the Sycamores' 2024-25 season, six players have transferred, including power forwards Aaron Gray and Merritt Alderink.

Graves could sign Will Berg as center and could be the team's top star for Indiana State's 2025-26 campaign.

#2 Valparaiso Beacons

Valparaiso Beacons finished 11th in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 6-14 record and 15-19 overall. The Beacons' lack of center may have harmed their campaign this past season, so acquiring Will Berg could help them next season.

He could provide mismatches and be the Beacons' top star moving forward. Valparaiso coach Roger Powell Jr could find a diamond in the rough if he successfully develops Berg during the offseason.

#1 Butler Bulldogs

Butler placed ninth in the Big East standings at 6-14 and 14-19 overall. Veteran coach Thad Matta could pick up Will Berg from the transfer portal to replace Andre Screen who exhausted his collegiate eligibility.

Berg could share minutes with Boden Kapke in the center spot next season as Butler looks to bounce back from a horrible 2024-25 season.

