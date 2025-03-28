Top 5 lowest seeds to reach the Elite Eight: March Madness underdogs who made history

The NCAA Tournament consists of 68 teams, with the selection committee ranking them from one to 68 based on their season performance.

Teams are divided into four regions, each containing 16 teams ranked from No. 1 to No. 16, and generally, the higher seeds are given easier matchups.

Four teams will secure a spot in the Elite Eight in the 2025 March Madness after Thursday’s games. The upcoming matchups are: BYU vs. Alabama, Maryland vs. Florida, Arizona vs. Duke and Arkansas vs. Texas Tech.

Lowest seeds to reach the Elite Eight

#1 Saint Peter’s Peacocks (15th seed) – 2022

In the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Saint Peter’s became the lowest-seeded team to reach the Elite Eight. Their campaign ended after a defeat from No. 8 North Carolina in the Elite Eight. Their Cinderella run began after they defeated No. 2 Kentucky. They followed that by eliminating No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 Purdue.

#2 Missouri Tigers (12th seed) – 2002

In 2002, the Tigers became the first No. 12 seed team to reach the Elite Eight. Their journey started with a 93-80 victory over No. 5 Miami, where six players scored in double figures. They defeated No. 4 Ohio State and No. 8 UCLA before securing a sport in the Elite Eight, but their run ended with a loss to No. 2 Oklahoma.

#3 Oregon State Beavers (12th seed) – 2021

The Beavers pulled off a decisive 65-58 win against Loyola Chicago in the Sweet 16 before reaching the Elite Eight in the 2021 March Madness. Oregon State became the second No. 12 seed to make the Elite Eight, following Missouri in 2002 under coach Porter Moser.

#4 NC State Wolfpack (11th seed) – 2024

NC State was the only double-digit seed to reach the Sweet 16 in 2024. The No. 11 Wolfpack continued their Cinderella journey in the 2024 March Madness by defeating No. 2 Marquette 67-58 in the Sweet 16.

#5 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers (11th seed) – 2018

The 2018 March Madness marked another interesting fact in the history as it was for the first time a No. 9 seed, Kansas State, faced a No. 11 seed in the Elite Eight. Loyola-Chicago defeated No. 6 Miami, No. 3 Tennessee and No. 7 Nevada in 2018.

