Top 5 men’s basketball teams in 2025 AP Top 25 Poll for Week 18 feat. Auburn, Duke maintain lead and more

The top men’s basketball teams in the 2025 AP Top 25 Poll have been revealed, and there are some usual customers in the Top 5. The Auburn Tigers and Duke Blue Devils remain leading the way ahead of the latest week of collegiate basketball.

With that in mind, here's a look at the best five men's basketball teams in the nation.

Top 5 men’s basketball teams in 2025 AP Top 25 Poll ahead of the final week

5. Florida Gators: 25-4

The Florida Gators might have stopped two positions in the latest AP Poll, but they remain in the Top 5 of best men's basketball teams in the country. The Gators look to be in prime position to sneak into the Top 5 at the end of the regular season.

The Gators have won seven of their last eight games heading into the last week. Their only loss in that time span was against the Georgia Bulldogs at the tail end of February.

4. Tennessee Volunteers: 24-5

The Tennessee Volunteers have become one of the premier sporting universities in the country, and their ranking in the latest AP Poll shouldn't come as a surprise. Their men's basketball team has been thoroughly impressive in the 2024/25 regular season.

The Volunteers are currently on a four-game winning streak. Their last loss was against the Kentucky Wildcats. That loss remains their only defeat in the past eight games.

3. Houston Cougars: 25-4

The Houston Cougars play one of the most exciting brands of basketball in the nation. They've suffered just four losses all season and look poised to make some noise in March Madness.

The Cougars are currently on an eight-game winning streak. They're presently the best men's basketball team not named Auburn or Duke, yet look in prime position to usurp them due to any potential slip-ups.

2. Duke Blue Devils: 26-3

The Duke Blue Devils are quietly compiling one of the best seasons in modern Duke Basketball history. They're riding on the coattails of generational freshman Cooper Flagg and are giving the Auburn Tigers a solid competition at the top.

The Blue Devils are on a six-game winning streak. Their last loss was at Clemson, which remains their only loss in the past 23 fixtures.

1. Auburn Tigers: 26-2

The Auburn Tigers men's basketball team are the best in the SEC and in the entirety of the nation. The Tigers have lost just two games all season, and have looked unbeatable for the most part.

Auburn is on a six-game winning streak since their loss to the Florida Gators. Their only other loss this season came against the Duke Blue Devils, but they've been flawless ever since. Expect Bruce Pearl's side to make major noise by the time March Madness rolls around.

