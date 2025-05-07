Top 5 men's Naismith Player of the Year candidates for the 2025-26 season ft. AJ Dybantsa

With the college basketball portal period closing out, it's not too early to start Player of the Year consideration. Granted, a few more quality possibilities may elect to pull out of the NBA Draft and return to school. But as things stand, here are five outstanding national Player of the Year candidates to know and consider.

Top 5 National Player of the Year candidates

Purdue point guard Braden Smith could be the national Player of the Year. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Cameron Boozer, Duke

The Boozer brothers will be a story to watch, as the progeny of talented Duke forward Carlos Boozer will take the floor at their dad's school. Cameron is the superstar of the two. At 6-foot-9, he can score inside or outside, will rebound will and can even handle the ball. He's not exactly Cooper Flagg 2.0, but he'll be a top player on a top team at Duke. Could be Player of the Year stuff.

4. Ian Jackson, St. John's

Jackson had a disappointing 2023-24 season at North Carolina. But he showed flashes of his elite scoring ability, putting up 11.9 points per game off the bench. After the season, Jackson transferred to St. John's. Rick Pitino had made a career out of improving players and Jackson will be a fine exhibit to prove that the veteran coach hasn't lost that skill. He's a Player of the Year sleeper.

3. Braden Smith, Purdue

Smith opted to return to Purdue rather than enter the NBA or the transfer portal. He's the nation's best point guard. Last season, he averaged 15.8 points and 8.7 assists per game. Smith helped lead Purdue to the national title game in 2023-24 and could be on the same path again on a Purdue squad with as much talent as any team in the nation. He's a solid Player of the Year candidate.

2. Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Lendeborg is the player on this list who is still mulling the NBA Draft. But if he decides to play for Michigan, he's likely to put up massive numbers. Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game for UAB last season. At 6-foot-9, Lendeborg is a great rebounded and multi-level scorer. He could put up a hstoric season for Dusty May's Wolverines... if he returns to school.

1. AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Dybantsa was widely considered the top incoming recruit in the nation, an elite talent whose game echoes that of a young Kevin Durant. Dybantsa was the subject of an intense recruiting battle. His skill set makes him not only the top player in the high school class, but maybe the best in several years. On day one, he could be the national Player of the Year.

What do you think of our potential Player of the Year candidates? Share your take below in our comments section!

