Top 5 Mid-Major prospects that raised their NBA draft stock during March Madness ft. Nique Clifford

Every year's college basketball picture includes some surprising mid-major teams making statements. Those teams are usually led by prospects who are anything but mid-major. Here's a rundown on five significant NBA prospects from mid-major teams that enhanced their NBA Draft status in March Madness.

Top 5 mid-major prospects who enhanced NBA prospects via March Madness

Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard showcased his NBA skills in the NCAA Tournament. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga

The 6-foot point guard from Gonzaga averaged 6.5 points and 9.5 assists per game in Gonzaga's two game NCAA Tournament run. Nembhard's draft prospects setlte in the second round. As one of the top passers in college basketball, Nembhard's NCAA Tournament performance against confirmed his ability to pass the basketball, which is his NBA-worthy skill.

Max Shulga, VCU

A 6-foot-4 guard from VCU, Shulga used the NCAA Tournament to show off his perimeter scoring skills. Shulga scored 12 points in VCU's first-round loss to BYU. But his 12 points came from a 4-for-10 3-point shooting performance. Shulga's long range game didn't save VCU from an 80-71 loss.

But it did show NBA scouts that he's a capable and reliable perimeter scorer. He's still an NBA long shot, but shooting the 3-pointer in the NCAA Touranment certainly helped his cause.

John Poulakidas, Yale

The 6-foot-5 guard could be the rare Ivy League pick in the NBA Draft. In Yale's NCAA Tournament game, Poulakidas scored 23 points, including shooting 4-for-10 from 3-point range. Yale fell to Texas A&M 80-71, but Poulakidas showed that he definitely fit in with a top-level college game.

Poulakidas will be an NBA longshot, but the perimeter shooting skills he displayed could be interesting to the league. He certainly helped his stock in the NCAA Tournament.

PJ Haggerty, Memphis

The 6-foot-3 Haggerty didn't have a great game in Memphis's first round NBA loss. But even in defeat, his scoring skills were apparent. Haggerty scored 18 points and grabbed six boards in Memphis's loss. His perimeter shot wasn't falling, as he went 1-for-8 from 3-point range.

But Haggerty's ability to creat offense and rebound were both on display. But now, Haggerty will have to decide whether he's going to stick in the NBA Draft or return for another year of college.

Nique Clifford, Colorado State

The 6-foot-5 guard showcased an impressive skill set in two NCAA Tournament games. Cliford led the Rams to within an inch of the Sweet 16, after a one-point loss in the second round to Maryland. Clifford averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6 assists per game. He showcased an impressive skill set.

Clifford is likely a mid to late first roudn pick. His versatility and talent weren't necessarily made by the NCAA Tournament, but the Big Dance certainly didn't hurt Clifford's NBA stock.

What do you think of the mid-major NBA prospects? Share your take on these players below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

