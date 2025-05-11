Top 5 Mid-Major stars to look out for at NBA Draft combine ft. Rasheer Fleming

While the power conferences have a significant say in both the NCAA Tournament and the upcoming NBA Draft, mid-major schools also claim a fair share of glory. Many of the top stars in the NBA hail from schools that aren't exactly prominent on the power conference radar. Here's a rundown of five mid-major invitees of this week's NBA Draft Combine.

Note that this list doesn't include otherwise eligible players like UAB's Yaxel Lendeborg or Washington State's Cedric Coward, as both have annoucned transfers to power conference schools.

Top 5 Mid-Major stars to watch for in the NBA Draft Combine

San Diego State standout Miles Byrd could be an NBA Draft pick. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Max Shulga, VCU

A 6-foot-4 Ukranian guard, Shulga has a college career of excellent perimeter scoring. At both Utah State and VCU, he shot the ball remarkably well. Last season, Shulga averaged 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He's a career 39% 3-point shooter and his pure shooting touch will give Shulga an NBA shot.

4. Kobe Sanders, Nevada

A four-year standout at Cal Poly, Sanders transferred to Nevada and had an impressive season there. Sanders averaged 15.8 points and 4.5 assists per game at Nevada. The 6-foot-6 guard is a 33% career 3-point shooter and his offensive skills will get Sanders an opportunity to make an NBA roster next season.

3. Miles Byrd, San Diego State

A 6-foot-7 guard from San Diego State, Byrd is an early-entry guy. He averaged 12.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Byrd also managed 64 steals. He's athletic and certainly has some rough edges to hone in order to succeed at the next level. But Byrd looks like a legitimate NBA prospect, particularly if he plays well at the combine.

2. Nique Clifford, Colorado State

A standout at Colorado, Clifford spent two seasons at Colorado State. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 18.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Clifford is a highly-regarded prospect, as his size, scoring and rebounding are all attractive for NBA executives. He's rumored to be rising into the first round of the draft.

1. Rasheer Fleming, St. Joseph's

The 6-foot-9 Fleming has played three seasons at St. Joseph's as a mid-major star. He has an impressively long wingspan and averaged 14.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season. Fleming shot 39% from 3-point range and 53% overall. He's still an offensive work in progress, but has enough raw athleticism and defensive intensity to reward a team for making him a mid-first round pick.

What do you think of these mid-major stars? Share your take below in our comments section!

