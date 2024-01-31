Top 5 NCAA college basketball matchups of all time ft. Duke Blue Devils vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

The 2023-24 college basketball season is in full swing as conference play is underway. With rivalry matchups starting to get underway, take a look at the five biggest rivalries in college basketball history.

Top 5 NCAA college basketball matchups of all time

#1: Duke Blue Devils vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

There is no bigger rivalry matchup in college basketball than the one between the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels. The two teams first played in 1920, with the Tar Heels winning by a score of 36-25. They have matched up 260 times, with North Carolina holding a 143-117 lead in the all-time series.

The Tar Heels have also won a rivalry-record 16 straight games, doing so between 1921 and 1928. Their only matchup in the NCAA Tournament came in 2022, with the Tar Heels winning 81-77. The Blue Devils have won the past two games in the matchup. Duke has won five national titles, while North Carolina has won six.

#2: Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans

The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans first met in 1909, with the Spartans winning by a score of 24-16. They have matched up 193 times, with Michigan holding a 104-89 lead in the all-time series, however, seven of their wins were vacated.

The Wolverines won 12 straight games between 1921 and 1927, which was a rivalry record. They have never met in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans won Tuesday's meeting in the matchup by a score of 81-62. Michigan has won one national title, while Michigan State has won two.

#3: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Purdue Boilermakers

The Indiana Hoosiers and Purdue Boilermakers' rivalry began in 1901, with the Boilermakers winning by a score of 20-15. They have matched up 218 times, with Purdue holding a 126-92 lead in the all-time series.

Indiana won a rivalry-record 13 straight games between 1949 and 1955. The two teams have only met once in the NCAA Tournament, in 1980, with the Boilermakers winning 79-69. The teams split two meetings last season. Indiana has won five national titles, while Purdue has won one national title, coming prior to the NCAA Tournament era.

#4: UCLA Bruins vs. USC Trojans

The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans first met in 1928, with the Trojans winning by a score of 45-35. They have matched up 263 times, with UCLA holding a 149-114 lead in the all-time series.

USC has won a rivalry-record 41 straight games, doing so between 1932 and 1943. They have never met in the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins won Saturday's matchup by a score of 65-50. UCLA has won 11 national titles, while USC has never won a national title.

#5: Kansas Jayhawks vs. Kansas State Wildcats

The Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats first met in 1907, with the Jayhawks winning by a score of 54-39. They have matched up 299 times, with Kansas holding a 204-95 lead in the all-time series.

Kansas has won a rivalry-record 31 straight games, doing so between 1994 and 2005. They have only met once in the NCAA Tournament, in 1988, with the Jayhawks winning 71-58. The teams split two meetings last season. Kansas has won six national titles, with two coming prior to the NCAA Tournament era, while Kansas State has never won a national title.