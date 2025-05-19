Top 5 overlooked Big 12 hoopers ready to make noise in 2025

The Big 12 ended up a basket from winning the national title in 2025. Looking ahead to the 2025-26 season, the league returns an abundance of talented players. Arguably, no major conference has as much returning talent as the Big 12. Here's a rundown of the top five returning players from the league who could have a big impact on the 2025-26 season.

Ad

Top 5 Big 12 players ready to have big 2025-26 seasons

Houston guard Emanuel Sharp is back to seek another shot at the NCAA title at Houston in 2026. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

5. Jaden Bradley, Arizona

A transfer from Alabama who has spent two years at Arizona, he had an impressive 2024-25 season. Bradley averaged 12.1 points and 3.7 assists per game. The 6-foot-3 guard is a career 35% 3-point shooter. With Caleb Love gone from Arizona, Bradley has room to shine in his final college season.

4. Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

The 6-foot-1 guard is one of the top point guards in the Big 12. Lipsey elected to return for his senior season after a tough junior season. He averaged 12.4 points and 4.9 points per game as a sophomore, but dipped to 10.6 ppg and 3.1 apg in his junior season. He's still an elite defender and offensive leader and should have an impressive senior season.

Ad

3. Richie Saunders, BYU

A 6-foot-5 guard, Saunders is one of the top scorers in the Big 12. He returned after averaging 16.5 ppg and 4.5 rebounds per game. Saunders shot 43% from 3-point range last year as well as knocking down 84% for his free throws. Saunders is an elite three-level scorer who could help BYU go even farther than its Sweet 16 run from 2024-25.

2. JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Toppin had an All-American season, but the 6-foot-9 forward decided to return for another season at Texas Tech. Last year, he averaged 18.2 ppg and 9.4 rpg. Toppin shot 55% and knocked down 33% of his 3-point shots. An able defender and an excellent rebounder, Toppin could be even better in his junior season.

Ad

1. Emanuel Sharp, Houston

A two-year starter at Houston, the 6-foot-3 guard is an impressive defender and all-around standout who will return to the Cougars. Sharp averaged 12.6 ppg and 3.0 rpg last year and shot 41% from 3-point range. He also shot 87% from the foul line. If Houston wants to approach its NCAA title game appearance of 2025, Sharp figures to be a key part of the Cougar attack.

What's your take on the top returning Big 12 players? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here