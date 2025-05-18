Top 5 overlooked Big East hoopers who will exceed expectations in 2025

The Big East had a memorable season, with UConn taking a step back but St. John's winning the league. A tough postseason leaves the league with plenty to prove next year. The good news is that a solid slate of returnees figures to be able to make a case for the improvement of the conference as a whole in 2025-26. Here's five overlooked players who could shine next season.

Jackson McAndrew, Creighton

A 6-foot-10 forward, McAndrew was a rare freshman starter for the Blue Jays. He averaged 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds. McAndrew made 35% of his 3-point tries in putting together a solid season. For many players, the jump between freshman and sophomore campaign is notable. As good as McAndrew was a year ago, he's certainly worth watching in the upcoming season.

Malik Mack, Georgetown

The 6-foot-1 guard started at Harvard, but then transferred to Georgetown before last season. With the Hoyas, he averaged 12.9 points and 4.3 assists per game. He shot 36% from 3-point range and figures to have an even bigger season with Georgetown in the upcoming campaign. Mack's experience and open-court scoring ability could surprise next season.

Chase Ross, Marquette

A 6-foot-4 guard, Ross is kind of a throwback in that he's developed over a four-year career into a standout. As his minutes have jumped, so has his production. Last year, he averaged 10.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Ross shot 37% from long range last year. With several players ahead of him moving on, Ross could have a memorable senior season with the Golden Eagles.

Tarris Reed, UConn

A Michigan transfer who was the Big East's Sixth Man of the Year last season, the 6-foot-10 Reed returned for his senior season at UConn. Last year, he averaged 9.6 points and 7.3 boards per game. Reed also shot 67%, so he's certainly a player acclamated to the team-first mentality. As an experienced big man on what will likely be an improved UConn team, he's a player to watch.

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's

Arguably the most improved player in college basketball, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 14.7 points and 8.1 boards per game in his junior season for coach Rick Pitino. Ejiofor decided to return for his senior season and will move from the Robin to RJ Luis's Batman to the featured attraction this coming season. Ejiofor is already one of the best stories in the sport. He's certainly worth watching.

