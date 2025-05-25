Top 5 overseas players set to play college basketball next season ft. Dame Sarr

Duke recently made headlines with the commitment of overseas recruit Dame Sarr. Sarr, who is half Italian and half Senegalese, has been pursuing basketball in Spain until the Blue Devils came calling. But Duke isn't alone. There are plenty of international prospects who have intrigued coaches. Here's a rundown of five top overseas prospects who'll join the NCAA in 2025.

Top 5 overseas players for 2025-26 in NCAA

Kentucky's Mark Pope signed Andrija Jelavic from Croatia to help his 2025-26 squad. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Johann Grunloh, Virginia

The Cavaliers joined the Europen lottery by taking a shot on the 6-foot-11 Grunloh, a German import. Grunloh is a bit lower profile than some of the other international stars. But his work as a shot blocker drew praise in the German pro leagues. His offensive game might be a bit raw, but his defensive accumen should help him see early playing time in the ACC.

4. Andrija Jelavic, Kentucky

Kentucky made its own international foray with the signing of Jelavic, a 6-foot-11 Crotian standout. Jelavic is about to turn 21 years old and has impressed in his work in the Adriatic League over the past two seasons. A stretch forward, Jelavic has shown the ability to score inside or step out and hit the perimeter jumper. Mark Pope will certainly find a use for the big man's skill set next year.

3. Jacob Furphy, UConn

If Furphy's name sounds familiar, it's not a coincidence. His brother, Johnny, now plays for the Indiana Pacers after a season at Kansas. The Aussie export has a similar game to his brother. At 6-foot-6, he can score inside or is comfortable shooting the 3-pointer. His defense might be a bit behind his offense, but Dan Hurley can find a use for Furphy with the Huskies.

2. Dame Sarr, Duke

The 6-foot-7 Sarr is a rail-thin wing who can score from three levels. Duke outlasted other big schools like Kansas and Illinois to grab his commitment. While he may struggle a bit in upper-body strength, his shooting and scoring ability should make up for any deficincies in his game. 247sports' composite rankings place him as the No. 32 player in the 2025 class overall.

In grabbing Sarr after Cedric Coward turned down Duke for the NBA, Jon Scheyer pulled off a major win by filling a significant vacancy for Duke.

1. Sananda Fru, Louisville

Pat Kelsey doesn't tend to spend a ton of energy on high school recruiting, but between five-star guard Mikel Brown and Fru, he couldn't help himself on the 2025 class. Fru is a 6-foot-11 German recruit who will turn 22 years old during his freshman season. Given his size (he's a reported 245 pounds) and age, Fru figures to help Louisville immediately in the low post.

247sports' composite recruiting score ranks Fru as the No. 25 player in the entire class, placing him just outside five-star recruiting ranking.

What do you think of our overseas player rankings for 2025-26? Share your take on the overseas standouts below in our comments section!

