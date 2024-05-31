Top 5 players from SEC who could go high in 2024 NBA Draft ft. Reed Sheppard

The NBA Draft is approaching. With the period for entrants to remove their names from the Draft completed, it's time to zero in on which players go where. With the Draft now less than a month away, here are a handful of SEC players who are likely to go near the top of the Draft.

Top 5 players from the SEC who could go high in 2024 NBA Draft

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves is a 2024 NBA Draft hopeful.

#5. Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

The 6-foot-4 Reeves arrived at Kentucky from Illinois State with a reputation as an outstanding wing scorer. Nothing in Lexington changed any of that. Reeves averaged 20.2 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game. He connected on 44.7% of his 3-point attempts. Reeves scored 2,350 points in college and connected on 306 3-pointers.

The issue is that Reeves probably isn't a true lead guard, but is a bit small and athletically unremarkable for an NBA shooting guard. He played well enough in his last season at Kentucky to answer some of his critics. Reeves will get a shot, likely as a second-round pick. If he can handle the ball and defend well enough to expand his role, he could be a long-term NBA player.

#4. Justin Edwards, Kentucky

Edwards was one of the top recruits in the nation, but the 6-foot-8 wing had a disappointing freshman campaign at Kentucky. He scored 8.8 ppg and grabbed 3.4 rpg. Statistically, Edwards didn't have a bad year. He connected on 48.6% of his shots and 36.5 of his 3-point tries. But Edwards tended to float through many games and struggled to assert himself offensively.

Edwards had a 28-point outburst against Alabama, which was one of few memorable moments of his season. He did have 10 points in 15 minutes of Kentucky's season-ending loss to Oakland. But Edwards will be drafted based off potential and not production. He's a likely late first or early second round pick for a team patient enough to let him develop.

#3. Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

On the other hand, Dillingham had a brilliant freshman campaign at Kentucky. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 15.2 ppg and 3.9 assists per game. Splitting ball-handling duties with Reed Sheppard, Dillingham was a deadly shooter, hitting 44.4% of his 3-point attempts. Dillingham was chosen SEC Sixth Man of the Year.

Dillingham had some big games, including a 35 point outing against Tennessee. He did shoot just 2-for-9 in Kentucky's season-ending loss to Oakland. But his athleticism, shooting and ability to drive the basketball are next level. The only issue against Dillingham is his 6-foot-1 height, which could drop him toward the bottom of the draft lottery.

#2. Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

The Northern Colorado transfer was the best player in the SEC last season. His scoring ability (21.7 ppg) wasn't especially surprising. His athleticism and ability to score off the bounce was a little more shocking. Knecht at his best was an offensive force and a solid defender.

Knecht grabbed 4.9 boards per game and hit 40% of his 3-point attempts. Knecht had six 35+ point games, including scoring 40 in the Vols' Elite Eight loss to Tennessee. He proved himself as a next-level star and will be a middle of the lottery selection.

#1.Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Sheppard was an amazing freshman this year at Kentucky. His 12.5 ppg and 4.5 apg are impressive, but they are only part of the story. Like Knecht, Sheppard surprised with his ability to get to the rim and finish in traffic. He was also a brilliant perimeter shooter, connecting on 52.1% of his 3-point tries. Sheppard's 82 steals were the second most in UK single-season history.

Nothing since the season has hurt Sheppard's stock. He impressed at the NBA combine with a 42-inch vertical jump. He's a near-certain lottery pick and is often projected within the top five picks of the upcoming Draft.

