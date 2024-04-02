Top 5 players to watch out for in Final Four of 2024 Women's March Madness ft. Caitlin Clark

The women's Final Four is set, and there's a cornucopia of standout players ready to roll. Of course, Iowa's Caitlin Clark, fresh off 41 points in the Elite Eight, headlines the party.

However, she's far from the only standout ready to show her skills. In a fascinating NCAA Tournament, here are five of the last ladies standing.

Top five players to watch out for in the 2024 Women's Final Four

#5 Alliyah Edwards, UConn

UConn's Aaliyah Edwards doesn't get headlines, but she's a tough competitor/

Of all the players taking supporting cast roles in the NCAA Tournament, Edwards might be the best. She's UConn's second scorer behind Paige Buckers, but Edwards (17.6 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game) is an old-school post player standout.

She has also been very good in the NCAA Tournament, posting a pair of double-doubles and shooting 61%. Fouls are about the only thing that can stop the six-foot-three Edwards, and she has picked up four in three of the last four games. If she can avoid foul trouble, she could be tough for Iowa to answer in the Final Four.

#4 Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina

Like her South Carolina team, Cardoso isn't always flashy, but she's outstanding. After starring as a freshman at Syracuse, Cardoso transferred to South Carolina. She paid her dues with two seasons of coming off the bench.

As a senior, Cardoso leads Carolina in scoring (14.1 points per game) and rebounding (9.4 rebounds per game). She's second on the team in blocked shots (77), has a positive assist-to-turnover rate and in fact only has the sixth most turnovers on the team. Cardoso is incredibly efficient, shooting 58.9% for the season.

It's worth noting that when it seemed that Carolina was going to suffer its first loss of the season, Cardoso saved them. In the SEC Tournament semifinal against Tennessee, she hit a buzzer-beater 3-point shot for the win. It was her first 3-point attempt of the season and second of her college career.

#3 Aziaha James, NC State

James is a steady performer for a gutsy NC State team. The five-foot-nine guard has grown into her role.

After coming off the bench for two seasons, she has emerged as State's top scorer (16.7 ppg). She has steadily improved in shooting and 3-point percentage and is also on a wild hot streak.

In four NCAA Tournament games, James has scored 19, 22, 29 and 27 points. She has hit 16-of-28 3-point shots during that run. She also has 16 assists to three turnovers.

State probably needs James to stay that hot to contend in the Final Four, but recent performance suggests she may well do so.

#2 Paige Bueckers, UConn

In any season except 2024, the story of Paige Buckets, as she was dubbed, would be ruling college basketball.

A phenomenal freshman in 2020-21, Bueckers has battled significant injuries over the last two seasons. She missed 2022-23 entirely due to a preseason injury and played only 17 games the year before. But now, she's back, better than ever, and in the FInal Four.

Bueckers leads UConn in scoring (22.0 ppg), steals (2.3 per game) and blocks (1.4 per game). She's second in rebounding (5.2 rpg) and passing (3.9 apg). She's incredibly crisp offensively, shooting an astonishing 53.4%, far higher than most guards.

In four NCAA Tournament games, Paige Bueckers has scored 28, 32, 24 and 28 points. She also has 36 rebounds and 20 assists. It has been a long road back for Bueckers, but she's making it all look worthwhile. Her Final Four matchup with Iowa and Caitlin Clark will be must-see TV.

#1 Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Of course, Caitlin is the Final Four story. Would anything less be expected? Off an incredible season that caps a phenomenal career, Clark had something extra left for the NCAA Tournament.

In four games, she's averaging 32.3 ppg (up a tick from the regular season), 10.0 apg and 7.3 rpg and has made 20 3-point shots. She's transcending the sport of women's basketball.

Her season is record-setting. She's at 1,183 points for the year now. Her career is mind-blowing, with her totals including 3,900 points and 1,132 assists. Clark is the first player to score 3,000 points and have 1,000 assists.

She's probably going to end up just shy of 1,000 rebounds as well, with 973 and counting. The only question left is can she end the Final Four with the one goal that has eldued her, an NCAA championship?

Poll : Will Iowa win its first-ever NCAA title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion