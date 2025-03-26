Top 5 potential transfer portal targets for Dan Hurley's UConn following disappointing March Madness exit

Don't look for Dan Hurley and UConn to let the grass grow under the program as transfer portal season heats up. Off a 24-11 season and a second-round NCAA Tournament exit, Hurley will likely add some top talent to his team. From the players already indicated to be in the portal, here's a potential top-five list of UConn targets from the portal.

Top 5 UConn potential transfer portal targets

Iowa's Josh Dix could be a portal target for the UConn Huskies. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5. Isaac McKneely, Virginia

Could it be that UConn bids goodbye to likely NBA pick Liam McNeeley and welcomes in veteran Isaac McKneely? Both are plausible. The Huskies need perimeter scoring. A year ago, UConn allowed opponents to shoot a better 3-point percentage than the Huskies. That bespeaks a lack of wing athleticism and 3-point touch.

McKneely could help. The Virginia transfer is a career 42% 3-point shooter who would be an immediate upgrade in perimeter scoring over an uncertain crop of UConn returnees.

#4. Owen Freeman, Iowa

Size wouldn't hurt the Huskies. It seems likely that McNeeley and Alex Karaban will pursue NBA ambitions, which leaves UConn thin inside. In two seasons at Iowa, Freeman averaged 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-10 transfer isn't a wing guy but could help out as a back-to-the-basket scorer and rebounder for the Huskies.

#3. Dedan Thomas, UNLV

UConn is also likely in need of a lead guard. Hassan Diarra was a senior, so his days are finished. Thomas is one of the top candidates for such a role. He's only 6-foot-1, but he's speedy and able to get to the rim and create shots for others. In two years at UNLV, Thomas has averaged 14.5 points and 4.9 assists per game. He's a 36% 3-point shooter, so he's solid all around.

#2. Josh Dix, Iowa

Back to the shooter issue here. Dix, who has made 111 3-pointers and shot 42% from long range at Iowa, is one of the top perimeter scorers in the portal class. He averaged 14.4 points per game this season at Iowa. At 6-foot-5, he has the size to challenge opposing shooters and the ability to score points in bunches. He could be a good fit for UConn.

#1. Donovan Dent, New Mexico

Arguably the top player in the entire portal, Dent would fill the box as the lead guard and perimeter scorer for the Huskies. Last year at New Mexico, he averaged 20.4 points and 6.4 assists per game. He also shot 41% from 3-point range. He is just 6-foot-2 and will have only one year of eligibility. But that's about it in terms of faults in Dent's game.

Who do you think the Huskies can sign? Share your take on Dan Hurley's team below in our comments section!

