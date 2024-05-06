Top 5 power forwards who could get drafted in round 1 of 2024 NBA Draft ft. Kyle Filipowski

The previous NCAA season saw the emergence of NBA-caliber power forwards who could bang with big men in the post. They showcased flexibility on both ends of the court, whether shooting in the perimeter or defending on the wings.

There were several power forwards in the NCAA this past season who proved their worth as a future NBA draft pick. They provided a strong interior presence for teams that ran the modern-style offense and contributed in either offense or defense during their time in the NCAA.

The NBA draft is on June 26-27, and some power forwards — whether undergraduates or graduates — have declared for the draft. With this in mind, here are the top five power forwards who could get drafted in the 2024 NBA draft.

Top five power forwards who could be first-round picks in the 2024 NBA Draft

#5 Anton Watson, Gonzaga

Anton Watson was the second-leading scorer for Gonzaga this past season, averaging 14.5 points per game.

The 6-foot-8 Spokane, Washington native was a major contributor to Gonzaga's run last season.

Watson averaged 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game to help the Bulldogs make the Sweet 16. He shot 57.8%, including 41.2% from the 3-point area.

Watson's flexibility in the forward spot will make him a sure-fire first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft. He could play small forward due to his 3-point shooting prowess and excellent wing defense. He can also switch to power forward and use his speed to beat his hefty counterparts off the dribble.

#4 Oso Ighodaro, Marquette

Oso Ighodaro was an excellent finisher in the paint.

Oso Ighodaro played 36 games for Marquette this past season, averaging 13.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.3 bpg and 1.1 spg in 32.5 minutes.

He was an excellent finisher in the paint, shooting 57.6% from the field. Ighodaro was so aggressive inside the shaded lane that he drew fouls more often, leading to more free-throw attempts. He made 62.3% of his foul shots, an improvement from 54.1% the previous season.

The 6-foot-11 Ighodaro is expected to be a quality power forward who can wreak havoc inside. He could be selected in the latter part of the first round, around 25th to 27th overall.

#3 Alex Karaban, UConn

Alex Karaban averaged 13.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 1.5 apg in 39 games for UConn this past season.

UConn power forward Alex Karaban upped his numbers from the previous season in his sophomore year with the Huskies.

He tallied 13.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 1.5 apg in 31.4 minutes of playing time for UConn. He was important in the team's quest to win back-to-back titles.

The Southborough, Massachusetts native shot 49.5%, including 37.9% from the three-point range. He also improved his free-throw percentage from 80.9% last season to 88.5% this season.

Expect Karaban to be picked in the middle part of the first round between 17th and 20th picks.

#2 PJ Hall, Clemson

PJ Hall averaged 18.3 ppg to lead Clemson to an Elite Eight finish this past season.

PJ Hall was vital in Clemson's run to the Elite Eight.

He led the Tigers in scoring, averaging 18.3 ppg. Hall was also Clemson's top defender, leading the squad in blocks (1.4) and steals (0.8) per contest.

The Spartanburg, South Carolina-born power forward can also play center when needed and is effective in both positions. He shot 48.8% this past season, including 31.5% from the 3-point area.

Hall is a perfect pick for teams looking for a power forward with a high basketball IQ. His name could be called between the 15th- and 17th-pick range in this year's draft.

#1 Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Kyle Filipowski posted 16.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.8 apg and 1.5 bpg this past season for Duke.

Kyle Filipowski normally plays center for Duke but can slide down to power forward if the coach wants a big-man lineup.

In his two seasons with the Blue Devils, the seven-footer has provided excellent production for the Jon Scheyer-coached squad this past season. He is averaging 16.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.5 bpg and 1.1 spg. He shot 50.5%, including 34.8% from the 3-point line.

If teams need a power forward/center who can stretch the floor, then Filipowski could be a perfect pick. He could be drafted between ninth and 18th pick overall in the 2024 NBA draft.

Which among these power forwards could become the highest pick in the NBA Draft? Let us know in the comments section below.