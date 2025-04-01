Top 5 reasons Auburn could stun SEC champs Florida in Final Four 

An all-SEC Final Four battle between Auburn and Florida could be an instant classic. While Vegas has tabbed the Tigers as underdogs heading into the game, Auburn is certainly not a team lacking in its fair share of weapons to control the game.

Here's a rundown on why Bruce Pearl's Tigers could upset Florida and head to the national title game next Monday night.

Top 5 reasons Auburn could stun Florida

Tahaad Pettiford has been on a scoring run for the Tigers in the NCAA Tournament. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5. The value of experience

Florida coach Todd Golden is a prodigy of Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. Pearl and the Tigers have played plenty of meaningful postseason games. Golden and Florida frankly haven't. The Final Four is the biggest stage in college basketball and it's questionable whether Florida will be ready for the immensity of that stage.

#4. The Tigers defend the trey

In Florida's regular-season win over Auburn, the Gators made 13 3-pointers. Odds are against that happening again. Auburn didn't give up 13 3-pointers to another team all year. In fact, only one other time all year did Auburn allow more than nine 3-pointers to the opposing team, and that was in a win over Creighton.

Auburn holds opposing 3-point shooters to a 29.6% success rate. That's the 11th best in all of NCAA basketball, and it's why the Gators won't have another 3-point fiesta.

#3. Auburn makes amazingly few mistakes

Auburn's 9.3 turnovers per game is the 357th highest total in Division I basketball. In an atmosphere that puts a priority on valuing possessions, that's second nature for the Tigers. Auburn won't give Florida extra opportunities. For a team that has feasted on opponents' mistakes, Florida may find playing an opponent who makes so few mistakes to be a big problem.

#2. Tahaad Pettiford is on an NCAA Tournament roll

Pettiford, a 6-foot-1 freshman guard, has always been an important player to Auburn's postseason chances. At 11.7 ppg, the SEC All-Freshman pick is an integral part of Auburn's offense. His bench scoring and ability to break down defenses could be key for the Tigers.

But in the NCAA Tournament, Pettiford has been at another level. In Auburn's four NCAA games, he has scored 16, 23, 20 and 10 points respectively. That's 17.3 ppg, and the extra five or so points for the Tigers could be key down the stretch.

#1. Johni Broome will be the best player on the floor

With the possible exception of Duke's Cooper Flagg, Broome has arguably been the best player in college basketball this year. Better still for Auburn, he's a talented big man and Florida's biggest advantage over most opponents is on the low block. In Auburn's two regional wins, Broome had 22 points and 16 boards and then 25 points and 14 boards, respectively.

As good as Florida is, the Gators lack any single player who is the equal of Broome. In a potentially close game, that could be a major advantage for Auburn.

