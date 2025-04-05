Top 5 reasons Bruce Pearl will fall short against former assistant coach Todd Golden and Florida during Final Four matchup

The student will try to best the teacher in one of today's two Final Four matchups as Florida faces Auburn. Todd Golden was an assistant under Bruce Pearl, and is now trying to beat his former boss to earn a spot in the national title game. Despite Pearl's turn as the master, here's five reasons that Golden will succeed and best his mentor.

Ad

Top 5 reasons Florida will beat Auburn

Florida's Alex Condon is part of a big front-court advantage of numbers for the Gators. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5. Florida is the hotter team.

Ad

Trending

Auburn limped into the NCAA Tournament by losing three of its last four games. Florida, on the other hand, has won its last 10 games. While having a hot streak isn't determinative, it shows that Florida has hit another gear just as Auburn has had some struggles. There are more specific issues, but the biggest picture takeaway is that Florida is just too hot.

#4. Auburn will have to lean too hard on Johni Broome

Ad

Much of the problem with Auburn is that the team will likely have to lean too hard on possible Player of the Year Johni Broome. Broome has been excellent all season, but he is one of just two Auburn players in the rotation over 6'7". Florida has five players who fit that qualification, which leaves Broome and reserve Dylan Cardwell battling a host of talented big men. It might be too much to ask.

Ad

#3. More 3-point shooters

Each of Florida's first six players in terms of minutes is a 34% 3-point shooter or better. Meanwhile, of the eight Auburn players who average double-figure minutes (more on that later), three are sub-30 % 3-point shooters and one of the other is 1-for-2. Florida actually isn't quite a better 3-point shooting team (Auburn holds a 36.1 to 35.7% edge), but the Gators have more capable shooters.

#2. Better depth

As noted above, Auburn is a bit short on depth. There's only eight Auburn players who average double-digit minutes, so Pearl favors a short rotation. That's all good and well until foul trouble or a minor injury surfaces. Florida has 10 double-digit minute players and that advantage in depth could become critical.

Ad

#1. Superior rebounding

The biggest edge that Florida has is on the backboard. Florida's rebounding margin this season averages at +8.6, with the Gators third in the nation in rebounds per game. Auburn's margin is just +4.2. Again, it's the impact of all those Auburn guards being tasked with getting rebounds against Florida's wealth of big bodies. The backboard will likely tell the tale of this matchup.

Do you think Florida will hold off Auburn? Share your take on the Gators and Tigers below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here