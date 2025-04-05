Top 5 reasons Bruce Pearl will fall short against former assistant coach Todd Golden and Florida during Final Four matchup

The student will try to best the teacher in one of today's two Final Four matchups as Florida faces Auburn. Todd Golden was an assistant under Bruce Pearl, and is now trying to beat his former boss to earn a spot in the national title game. Despite Pearl's turn as the master, here's five reasons that Golden will succeed and best his mentor.
Top 5 reasons Florida will beat Auburn
#5. Florida is the hotter team.
Auburn limped into the NCAA Tournament by losing three of its last four games. Florida, on the other hand, has won its last 10 games. While having a hot streak isn't determinative, it shows that Florida has hit another gear just as Auburn has had some struggles. There are more specific issues, but the biggest picture takeaway is that Florida is just too hot.
#4. Auburn will have to lean too hard on Johni Broome
Much of the problem with Auburn is that the team will likely have to lean too hard on possible Player of the Year Johni Broome. Broome has been excellent all season, but he is one of just two Auburn players in the rotation over 6'7". Florida has five players who fit that qualification, which leaves Broome and reserve Dylan Cardwell battling a host of talented big men. It might be too much to ask.
#3. More 3-point shooters
Each of Florida's first six players in terms of minutes is a 34% 3-point shooter or better. Meanwhile, of the eight Auburn players who average double-figure minutes (more on that later), three are sub-30 % 3-point shooters and one of the other is 1-for-2. Florida actually isn't quite a better 3-point shooting team (Auburn holds a 36.1 to 35.7% edge), but the Gators have more capable shooters.
#2. Better depth
As noted above, Auburn is a bit short on depth. There's only eight Auburn players who average double-digit minutes, so Pearl favors a short rotation. That's all good and well until foul trouble or a minor injury surfaces. Florida has 10 double-digit minute players and that advantage in depth could become critical.
#1. Superior rebounding
The biggest edge that Florida has is on the backboard. Florida's rebounding margin this season averages at +8.6, with the Gators third in the nation in rebounds per game. Auburn's margin is just +4.2. Again, it's the impact of all those Auburn guards being tasked with getting rebounds against Florida's wealth of big bodies. The backboard will likely tell the tale of this matchup.
