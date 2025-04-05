  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Top 5 reasons Bruce Pearl will fall short against former assistant coach Todd Golden and Florida during Final Four matchup

Top 5 reasons Bruce Pearl will fall short against former assistant coach Todd Golden and Florida during Final Four matchup

By Joe Cox
Modified Apr 05, 2025 14:36 GMT
Walter Clayton Jr. will hope to lead Todd Golden and the Gators past Auburn to the national title game. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)
Walter Clayton Jr. will hope to lead Todd Golden and the Gators past Auburn to the national title game. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)

The student will try to best the teacher in one of today's two Final Four matchups as Florida faces Auburn. Todd Golden was an assistant under Bruce Pearl, and is now trying to beat his former boss to earn a spot in the national title game. Despite Pearl's turn as the master, here's five reasons that Golden will succeed and best his mentor.

Ad

Top 5 reasons Florida will beat Auburn

Florida&#039;s Alex Condon is part of a big front-court advantage of numbers for the Gators. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)
Florida's Alex Condon is part of a big front-court advantage of numbers for the Gators. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5. Florida is the hotter team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Auburn limped into the NCAA Tournament by losing three of its last four games. Florida, on the other hand, has won its last 10 games. While having a hot streak isn't determinative, it shows that Florida has hit another gear just as Auburn has had some struggles. There are more specific issues, but the biggest picture takeaway is that Florida is just too hot.

#4. Auburn will have to lean too hard on Johni Broome

Ad

Much of the problem with Auburn is that the team will likely have to lean too hard on possible Player of the Year Johni Broome. Broome has been excellent all season, but he is one of just two Auburn players in the rotation over 6'7". Florida has five players who fit that qualification, which leaves Broome and reserve Dylan Cardwell battling a host of talented big men. It might be too much to ask.

Ad

#3. More 3-point shooters

Each of Florida's first six players in terms of minutes is a 34% 3-point shooter or better. Meanwhile, of the eight Auburn players who average double-figure minutes (more on that later), three are sub-30 % 3-point shooters and one of the other is 1-for-2. Florida actually isn't quite a better 3-point shooting team (Auburn holds a 36.1 to 35.7% edge), but the Gators have more capable shooters.

#2. Better depth

As noted above, Auburn is a bit short on depth. There's only eight Auburn players who average double-digit minutes, so Pearl favors a short rotation. That's all good and well until foul trouble or a minor injury surfaces. Florida has 10 double-digit minute players and that advantage in depth could become critical.

Ad

#1. Superior rebounding

The biggest edge that Florida has is on the backboard. Florida's rebounding margin this season averages at +8.6, with the Gators third in the nation in rebounds per game. Auburn's margin is just +4.2. Again, it's the impact of all those Auburn guards being tasked with getting rebounds against Florida's wealth of big bodies. The backboard will likely tell the tale of this matchup.

Do you think Florida will hold off Auburn? Share your take on the Gators and Tigers below in our comments section!

About the author
Joe Cox

Joe Cox

Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी