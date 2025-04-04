Top 5 reasons why Dawn Staley's South Carolina will fall to Vic Schaefer's Texas as SEC giants clash in Final Four

South Carolina rarely faces another titan in college basketball, but Texas is changing that script. Dawn Staley's team are back-to-back champions and were just removed from an undefeated title season. But Vic Schaefer's Texas Longhorns are a worthy adversary. While history seems to be on Carolina's side, here are five reasons that Schaefer and Texas get the win.

Top 5 reasons Texas will beat South Carolina in Final Four

Texas is seeking a Final Four win over Dawn Staley and South Carolina. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Texas is tough on the glass.

The Longhorns are long and dangerous on the backboard. On the season, Texas outrebounds its average opponent by 8.8 boards per game. Texas holds opponents to 10.0 rebounds per game, as opposed to 12.3 by South Carolina. The Longhorns use a team approach, with no single dominant rebounder. But all five Texas players can hit the glass and will against South Carolina.

4. Madison Booker is red-hot.

Texas's star, sophomore Madison Booker, is on a hot streak in the NCAA Tournament. In her four NCAA Tournament games this year, Booker is scoring 18.8 points per game and grabbing 8.0 rebounds per game. Both are a tick up from her total averages of 16.1 and 6.7. She's also shooting 51%, up from 46% on the year. Booker's standout play could be a Texas difference maker.

3. Texas won't rely on the 3-pointer.

Unlike many teams that hope to take down Carolina with the 3-pointer, that won't be Texas's approach. The Longhorns made just 3.1 3-pointers per game, which is 356th in Division I basketball. Texas even beat South Carolina in February without making a single 3-pointer. The perimeter game can come and go, but Texas will pound the ball inside in a more dependable attack.

2. Carolina lacks a single dominant scorer.

In a close game, South Carolina doesn't have that alpha player to take control of the game. South Carolina's top two scorers, Joyce Edwards and MiLaysia Fulwiley, don't even start. It's unclear who the player to take a big should would be for Carolina. Kamilla Cardoso isn't walking through the door, so to speak.

1.The Longhorn defense's turnover creating can shift the game.

Texas's biggest advantage is that their defense is tremendous as forcing turnovers. The Longhorns force 20.8 turnovers per game. That's one of the highest rates in college basketball and could be dangerous to Carolina. In addition, Texas's opponents average 38% shooting. When Carolina shot under 38% this year, the Gamecocks were 2-3.

If the Texas defense can both force a bunch of turnovers and do its usual solid job of not giving up easy shots, Carolina might well bog down against the Longhorns. While South Carolina is a solid favorite, defense remains Texas's best shot at pulling the upset.

What do you think of Texas's upset chances against South Carolina? Share your take below in our comments section!

