Top 5 reasons why Florida and Todd Golden's championship drought will continue past this season

The Florida Gators will enter the NCAA Championship game today as favorites, albeit by a slim margin, over the Houston Cougars. Florida's last title came in 2007 when now-coach Todd Golden was 21 years old and playing at St. Mary's. In this year's competition, Golden's top-seeded Gators have a wealth of size and experience on their side and seem prepared to end their 18-year title drought.

But here are five reasons why Florida won't be able to do that at the Alamadome today in San Antonio, Texas.

Top 5 reasons that Florida will lose to Houston

If LJ Cryer has another hot-shooting game, Florida could fall short. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Houston is the best 3-point shooting team in the nation.

It often gets overlooked for their brilliant defense, but the Cougars are leading the nation in 3-point shooting at 39.9%. Florida is a good defensive squad, holding opposition teams to 29.5% from the 3-point range (8th best).

However, Florida has allowed 10 three-pointers six times this year and they're just 3-3 in those games. Houston has hit 10 three-pointers 13 times this year, which includes the win over Duke in the Final Four. That could be a cause of concern for the Gators.

4. Houston doesn't commit many turnovers and Florida doesn't force any

Houston turns the ball over just 9.0 times per game, which is a rare feat in Division I. On the other hand, Florida forces only 11.8 turnovers per game, which puts them in the middle of the pack for Division I teams. Between those two numbers, if Houston figures out how to avoid empty possessions, things won't go well for Florida.

3. Houston is the best half-court defense in college basketball.

It's certainly worth noting that Houston holds opponents to 38.2% shooting, which is the best in the NCAA. Only once in the NCAA Tournament has an opponent topped 40.4% shooting, which was Gonzaga. For that matter, that Gonzaga game is the only time since February 10th that a team has shot better than 45% against Houston.

Therefore, Florida's offense certainly has its work cut out.

2. Florida fouls too much.

Florida has a tendency to give up too many fouls. While the Gators have enough depth to avoid running out of players, they put the opponent at the free-throw line too often.

Florida has allowed nine of the last 11 opponents to shoot 22 or more free throws, and that could be living too dangerously in a close game.

1.Houston is a rare team that can equal UF on the glass.

Florida's advantage on the backboard has been a staple this March. While Houston's statistics aren't quite as impressive, largely due to the Cougars' fairly deliberate style of play, Houston is a stout rebounding team as well.

The Texas side averages 12.7 offensive rebounds per game. Despite a lack of size, Houston will be feisty on the backboard and keep UF from flexing its muscles there.

What do you think of Florida's chances in the title game? Drop your take below in our comments section!

