Top 5 reasons why JuJu Watkins' USC won't go far in 2025 March Madness

She's become arguably the biggest star in women's basketball, but JuJu Watkins and her USC Trojans still have something to prove. Last year, her phenomenal freshman year ended in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Watkins and the USC Trojans are seeking a deeper run. But there are complicating factors. Here are five reasons why USC and Watkins will come up short in March Madness.

5 reasons USC won't make the Final Four

USC's Kiki Iriafen has been valiant against bigger players like Lauren Betts, but USC may be asking too much of Iriafen in those situations. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

1.JuJu (even as great as she is) can get stuck trying to do too much.

Watkins is an amazing talent. But that sometimes seems to work against USC, as there's a temptation to sit around and watch her roll. In USC's three losses this season, Watkins has shot 9-for-28, 8-for-22, and 10-for-25. Across both seasons of her career, Watkins shoots 35.6% in USC losses. Even superstars are merely human.

2. The lack of a true center could hurt against top opposition.

USC managed to win two of three battles against UCLA's Lauren Betts. But Betts, and true centers like her, could be the Achilles heel of USC. The Trojans don't have anybody bigger than 6-foot-3 in the regular rotation. A dominant inside player like Betts (who won the league championship battle over USC) or Oklahoma's Reagan Beers could be a formidable matchup for USC.

3. Too many turnovers.

USC averages 14.9 turnovers per game, 251st among Division I teams. In their three losses, the Trojans committed 18 turnovers twice, with a high of 21. They had other games with 23 or 25 turnovers. For a team without a ton of size, giving away a large number of possessions will likely be a significant problem to face in the NCAA Tournament.

4. Depth could be a problem.

USC only plays eight players for double-figure minutes per game. A short rotation leaves USC vulnerable to foul trouble, a turned ankle, or any of the million possibilities that make bench depth so important in the two-games-in-48-hours structure of the NCAA Tournament. There's no guarantee that a lack of numbers is an issue, but it's a structural concern that could be a team's downfall.

5. A lack of history.

The ghosts of champions past won't jump out of the rafters and take the floor for programs like UConn or South Carolina. But the lack of success is a big deal for USC. The Trojans haven't been to the Final Four since 1986—UConn has been to 23.

In the closing minutes of big games, the lack of experience is a genuine issue for USC. It's one thing to have won some nice regular-season victories. It's another to represent a coach and a program with a history of cutting down nets. And it's another reason those same coaches keep cutting down nets.

What do you think of USC's chances in the NCAA Tournament? Share your take on the Trojans below in our comments section!

