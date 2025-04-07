Top 5 reasons Kelvin Sampson's Houston won't win the natty despite their gritty nature

The Houston Cougars have proven to be one of the best teams this season and have earned their place in the national title game. Houston hasn't reached these heights since the 1980s and is often referred to as the best college basketball program without a national championship. That said, Todd Golden's Florida Gators are likely a superior team, and Houston's tag is likely to stick. Here are the top reasons why.

Ad

Top 5 reasons Florida will defeat Houston

5. Florida's bevy of 3-point shooters is a nightmare to defend.

Walter Clayton grabs the headlines, but he is not the only sharpshooter the team has. The six Florida players who see the most minutes all shoot 33% or better from 3-point range. There's no player who can be left open amongst these six.

While Houston is a great defensive team, most opponents (even Duke) have a player or two who don't demand perimeter attention. Florida's bevy of shooters are near undefendable.

Ad

Trending

4. Florida won't crumble like Duke did

Florida spent its season amid the tumult of the SEC. The Gators are no strangers to close games or strong opposition. Duke, of course, didn't have it that way. The ACC was very much comprised of one good team and a collection of dwarves. This meant that when adversity his the Blue Devils, they crumbled. Florida, frankly, won't crumble.

3. Florida's height can negate Houston's rebounding edge.

Ad

Houston is a great rebounding team, particularly on the offensive end of the floor. But Florida is possibly the tallest team in NCAA basketball and has earned its own credentials on the boards. Five of Florida's ten players who play double-digit minutes per game are 6-foot-9 or taller. Houston has only two players that size on their roster, and neither of them plays meaningful minutes.

2. Florida's depth

Speaking of size, Houston runs with a short bench, with just nine double-digit minute players. Florida has a longer bench as well as a taller bench. If Houston has any players who get into foul trouble or have a minor injury, things could get serious on the depth front.

Ad

1. Walter Clayton Jr. is the best player in the tournament and has another big game left.

Cooper Flagg was supposed to be the best player in the NCAA Tournament. But recruiting rankings and NBA Mock Draft credentials aside, the best player in the Tournament is Walter Clayton Jr. Clayton is averaging 24.6 points per game in the Tournament and has shot 19-for-39 from 3-point range. He has carried the Gators this far and he's probably good for one more big game.

What's your take on Florida vs. Houston? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here