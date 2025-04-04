Top 5 reasons why Lauren Betts and UCLA could dominate UConn despite Paige Bueckers' scoring prowess 

UCLA finds itself a substantial underdog in its national semifinal battle with UConn. Despite the Huskies being the only No. 2 seed (or non-No. 1 seed, for that matter) to reach the Final Four, UConn is a solid favorite over the Bruins. UCLA was undefeated for much of the season and has a chance to prove its greatness against the Huskies.

Ad

Here's a closer look at five reasons why the UCLA Bruins could win on Friday.

Top 5 reasons why UCLA could best UConn

Kiki Rice could be key to UCLA's upset hopes against UConn. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

#5. Kiki Rice is a reasonably good matchup with Bueckers

Stopping UConn likely involves at least slowing Paige Bueckers. Easier said than done, admittedly. But Kiki Rice is long enough at 5-foot-11, a good enough athlete and a fierce competitor who could take Bueckers' next-level skills as the massive challenge that they are. Saying that Rice will slow Bueckers is audacious, but she certainly could do so.

#4. The Bruins can shoot 45%

When opponents have shot 45% against UConn this season, the Huskies are just 1-3. This bodes well for UCLA, seventh in the nation in shooting percentage at 48.2%. UCLA shot 45% 25 times this season. Doing that again could be a substantial factor toward taking down UConn.

Ad

#3. UCLA can get to the foul line

One thing that UConn doesn't do much of is get fouled. The Huskies shoot just 11.6 free throws per game, which is 349th in the NCAA. UConn doesn't foul much either, allowing just 9.7 free throws per game. But UCLA isn't afraid to drive into contact. The Bruins shoot 16.4 free throws per game and make 73%. That could be a significant source of points on Friday.

#2. The Bruins can dominate the backboard

Ad

UCLA's best hope is taking care of the backboard. The Bruins outrebounded their average opponent by 12.3 boards per game. UConn's much more pedestrian 5.9 rpg margin demonstrates that the Huskies are not a great rebounding team. UCLA's 13.6 offensive rebounds per game could be particularly important to outscore the Huskies.

#1. No matchup for Betts

Arguably, nobody in college basketball can guard the 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts. UConn is no exception. Sarah Strong lives up to her name, but she's only 6-foot-2. Jana El Alfy is 6-foot-4, but the freshman lacks the experience to handle Betts. Most teams that play UConn are stuck looking for a scorer. The Bruins don't have that problem.

Ad

Betts needs to have a big game and she needs to do it not only in scoring, but in finding open teammates. She can be the centerpiece in a game plan that outlasts the Huskies. Betts might not have to go 21-for-22, like UCLA legend Bill Walton once did in the Final Four, but a big game would be nice.

What's your take on UCLA's chances against UConn? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here