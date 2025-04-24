Top 5 reasons Tom Izzo's Michigan State can repeat NCAA tournament success despite minimal transfer portal moves

Michigan State's Tom Izzo is an old-school coach. Izzo has been frank about his discomfort with some of the changes in college basketball. He's certainly not an enthusiastic proponent of the heavy flow of transfers that seems to control modern hoops.

But don't write off the Spartans. Off a 30-7 season and an Elite Eight appearance, Michigan State is still significant. Here's five reasons why Izzo and Michigan State could be back for a big season next year.

Top 5 reasons Michigan State could be up for a big 2025-26 season

Tom Izzo's Spartans could still have a major 2025-26 seaosn, even without a ton of transfer portal investment. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. The coach is the key.

Tom Izzo is one of the most respected coaches in college basketball. He's a nearly unmatched tactician and the value of his massive experience is imparted on his players. It's hard to quanity how much a great coach like Izzo is worth to his team, but it's certainly not inconsequential to have a wily, veteran leader like Michigan State does.

4. 3-point defense

Whoever the Spartans throw out there (and they are returning plenty of players), they're going to guard the 3-pointer. Last year, Michigan State held opponents to just 28.0% 3-point shooting, which was second-best in all of college basketball. Players come and go, but defensive excellence as a system makes State dangerous.

3. Solid portal additions

Michigan State did add a pair of players in the portal, and both are solid. Forward Kaleb Glenn averaged 12.6 points per game at Florida Atlantic. Guard Trey Fort chalked up 14.6 points per game for Samford, which was his third college stop. Both players are solid veterans who should fit well into State's culture.

2. Promising freshmen

Ironically, with his non-love of the portal, freshman recruiting might become the new haven of Izzo. He has a couple of below-the-radar four-star recruits who could contribute significantly next season. Forward Cam Ward is a lanky, athletic wing as is skinny shooting guard Jordan Scott. If those two develop as perimeter scorers, MSU has plenty of weapons.

1. Could Jase Richardson return?

The wild card here is Richardson. He averaged 12.1 points per game at MSU as a freshman and has entered the NBA Draft. If Richardson doesn't get the feedback he wants, he could return for another year. A second-year Richardson could be an All-American level player. Realistically, it's the difference between good talent and great talent for the Spartans.

What do you think of Michigan State's situation for next season? Share your take on the Spartans below in our comments section!

