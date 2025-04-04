Top 5 reasons UCLA won't be able to contain UConn's Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong despite Lauren Betts' dominant style 

Despite being the only team in either the women's or men's Final Four to not be a top seed, UConn is suddenly a massive favorite. Yes, the Huskies got a little lucky when USC's JuJu Watkins was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by injury. But the Huskies are a capable, deep and talented team. It also helps that they've been in 16 of the last 17 Final Fours.

Here's a closer look at why UConn could win again against the UCLA Bruins on Friday.

Top 5 reasons UConn could best UCLA

Sarah Strong could help lead UConn back to the NCAA Tournament title game. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5. Geno Auriemma

How much of a value can you put on arguably the greatest coach in the history of the sport? Sure, Auriemma isn't going to step out there and knock down 3-pointers, but given his wealth of experience and coaching acumen, he's as big as any player on the UConn roster. Auriemma has won 11 titles, and don't think every referee in the arena won't be aware of it. He's a big-game guy whose presence is massive.

#4. UCLA's lack of big-game experience

On the other hand, while Auriemma has won 11 titles, UCLA has only reached 10 Sweet 16s. This is their first-ever Final Four. While the game's elements are unchanged over a mid-season scrimmage, the pageantry and atmosphere of the Final Four are an adjustment for the Bruins. Meanwhile, it's business as usual for the Huskies.

#3. Smothering defense

UConn's defense is astonishing. The Huskies allowed 52 points per game, the fewest in the NCAA. Furthermore, they held opponents to 34.6% shooting, which is the fourth-lowest in the NCAA. UConn also forces 19 turnovers per game, and for a Bruin team that commits nearly 16 a game, that's not great news. UConn's defense can be stifling.

#2. 3-point wizardry

It's not even that the Huskies are a capable 3-point shooting team, although they are. UConn's 38.3% rate is the sixth-best in the NCAA. But perhaps more amazing is that each of the five Huskies who play the most minutes is at least a 36% 3-point shooter. There's nobody out there for the defense to sag off. By the way, UConn's only three losses came in games where UConn made fewer than seven 3-pointers.

#1. Paige Bueckers

The best player in this NCAA Tournament remains Paige Bueckers. Her last three games featured Bueckers scoring 105 total points. During that run, she's 13-for-21 from 3-point range. Bueckers is a three-level scorer, a capable ballhandler, a gutsy defender and the veteran leader that every team needs.

It's hard to imagine Bueckers NOT having a great game on Friday. She's completing a dominant career, marred only by injury. Her chapter in the women's basketball story is a fascinating one and the guess is she has a few big moments left.

What do you think of UConn's chances? Share your thoughts on the Huskies in the comments section below.

