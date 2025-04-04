Top 5 reasons why Vic Schaefer's defensive style won't stop South Carolina during Final Four showdown ft. Chloe Kitts 

The South Carolina juggernaut is back again. On her fifth straight Final Four, coach Dawn Staley and the No. 1 Gamecocks look to keep rolling against SEC foe, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns. While Carolina is a roughly 4.5-point favorite, that line marks Friday's game as likely the more competitive of the semifinal battles.

Here's a closer look at five reasons why Carolina could pull through and reach its third title game in four years.

Top 5 reasons why South Carolina could beat Texas

South Carolina's Chloe Kitts has delivered down the stretch of the Gamecocks' season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5. Recent history

The most immediate thing in Carolina's favor is that of the three losses this season for Texas, two came from South Carolina. The Gamecocks beat Texas by 17 in Carolina, lost to them by four on the road, and then beat them again by 19 in the SEC Tournament. Obviously, of the two teams, it's been the Gamecocks who have been more consistently ready to roll.

#4. Texas can't lean on the 3-pointer for success

In two of Carolina's three losses, the opponent nailed double-digit numbers of 3-pointers. UConn hit 13 3-pointers on the Gamecocks and UCLA knocked down 10 3-point buckets in their victories. The good news for Carolina is that Texas makes just 3.1 3-pointers per game. Furthermore, Vic Schaefer's team hasn't made 10 3-pointers in a game all year.

#3. Chloe Kitts has been clutch for USC

While this South Carolina team doesn't have a single superstar player, junior forward Chloe Kitts has been the clutch standout. While Kitts averages just 10.4 points per game on the year, she's been in double figures in each of the last nine games. That run includes five double-doubles, one of which was a triple-double.

Kitts isn't a Kamilla Cardoso or an A'ja Wilson, but she's a steady, reliable player who has made plays consistently for the Gamecocks. She'll likely come through again in a close-game setting.

#2. Big game experience will pay dividends

Speaking of which, this is Carolina's fifth straight Final Four. South Carolina's Bree Hall will be playing in her sixth Final Four game on Friday, while Texas hasn't been in the Final Four since 2003. While it's just another game, it feels like much more than that. It's a nerve-wracking experience and it's not at all unreasonable to give a slight advantage to a team that's been there and done it before.

#1. Carolina's defense is ridiculously good

For all the talk about Texas's defense, don't sleep on Carolina's. The Gamecocks' defense holds opponents to a lower shooting percentage (35.2% versus 38% by Texas), a lower two-point percentage (37.6% versus 41.6% by Texas) and blocks more shots (5.8 blocks per game compared to 5.1 for Texas).

On the whole, Carolina allows 57.4 ppg, not far above Texas's 55.7 ppg. While Texas has a stout defense, so does South Carolina.

What do you think about the South Carolina Gamecocks' chances against the Texas Longhorns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

