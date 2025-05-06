Top 5 rumored non-conference match-ups for Jon Scheyer’s Duke next season feat. Arkansas and more

Duke made its first FInal Four under Jon Scheyer in April and in the season to come, the Blue Devils aren't ducking any non-conference contenders. As Duke fills out its schedule for the coming season, there are some epic battles already slated or being worked out. Here's a rundown of the five biggest non-conference games Duke has slated for the 2025-26 schedule.

Top 5 planned non-conference games in 2025-26 for Duke

5. Texas

Off a 19-16 season which ended in the NCAA First Four, the Longhorns brought in Sean Miller. Miller brought talent from Xavier and added more standouts via the portal. While Texas isn't quite on the level of Duke, a non-conference matchup early in the season should be an intriguing showdown. Plans are for the game to be played in Charlotte on November 4th.

4. Kansas

The State Farm Champion's Classic brings a matchup with Kansas. The Jayhawks had a struggling 2024-25 season, but Bill Self never lets Kansas stay down for long. This one is already scheduled, with a November 18th matchup at Madison Square Garden being a showcase for these two teams plus Kentucky and Michigan State.

3. Michigan State

Speaking of the Spartans, the Blue Devils are planning to play them anyway. The details have yet to be finalized, but a December trip to East Lansing should be a good early test for Duke.

MSU was 30-7 a year ago, but did lose Jase Richardson and Tre Holloman. But Tom Izzo always has Michigan State playing fierce defense and a true road game should be some must-see early-season college basketball for Duke fans.

2. Arkansas

Arguably the two biggest powers in the high school recruiting world now, Duke and Arkansas are slated to face off on November 27th in Chicago. While John Calipari's first Arkansas team struggled throughout most of the regular season, the Hogs made a solid NCAA Tournament run.

Busy in recruiting, the Hogs are adding two of the nation's top freshman guards in Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas. Transfer Malique Ewin from Florida State will help Calipari in the post. This could be an epic game.

1. Michigan

Another unfinalized matchup is a February battle with the Wolverines, likely in Washington, DC. Dusty May did a phenomenal job in his first season putting the Wolverines back on the national college basketball landscape. Particularly if UAB star Yaxel Lendeborg actually sticks with the Wolverines instead of heading to the NBA, this could be a great preview of March Madness for both teams.

What do you think of these certain or likely Duke non-conference games? Share your take on the Blue Devils below in our comments section!

