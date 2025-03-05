Top 5 SEC March Madness upset predictions for 2025 ft. Florida to the Final Four

The 2025 NCAA Tournament promises to be fascinating for the Southeastern Conference. Once considered something near an also-ran, the league is self-evidently the strongest in college basketball. But will it mean something when the chips are down? Here's a look at five surprise predictions for SEC basketball in the NCAA Tournament.

Top 5 SEC March Madness upset predictions

Poor perimeter shooting could doom Rick Barnes's Tennessee Vols in the NCAA Tournament. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. A record-setting NCAA Tournament field

The first big question is a matter of teams. The NCAA Tournament record for most teams in the field is 11, but the prediction here is that the SEC breaks the record with an even dozen. Who's in? Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Georgia, Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi State.

4. Tennessee stumbles again

Tennessee is likely in line for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols have consistently been among the best teams in the nation. But Tennessee has never gone to a Final Four. Something has to give and the guess here is that it's the Vols.

3-point shooting could be the issue for the Vols. When UT goes below 25.0% from the 3-point range, the Vols are 0-4 on the year. UT has been in the middle of the pack in 3-point shooting in league play, coming in under 34%. The last 10 games have included three sub-25% games and a 27% game. Not a recipe for long-term success.

3. 6 to the Sweet 16

Another record that the SEC would love is getting six teams to the NCAA Sweet 16, which the ACC did in 2016. However, the SEC won't break the mark, although the league will tie it. Given the number of high seeds the SEC will get, it would be hard not to do this. Who are the magic six? The crystal ball says Auburn, Florida, Alabama, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Mississippi State.

2. 2 to the Final Four, including...

Given the excellent teams in the SEC, it's not exactly a surprise. For that matter, it will actually be the fifth time the SEC has pulled it off, but we project two SEC teams to reach the NCAA Final Four. Previous occurences? 1994 (Arkansas, Florida), 1996 (Kentucky, Mississippi State), 2006 (Florida, LSU) and 2014 (Florida, Kentucky).

It's worth noting that in three of those four years, an SEC team won the NCAA title. Of course, this is one record the SEC won't reach, but the Big East actually produced 3/4ths of the 1985 Final Four.

1. Florida to the Final Four

It's not a huge upset, but the teams for the Final Four are Auburn and Florida. The Gators have some history on their side (note UF's presence in 3/4ths of the SEC's two-team tandems above). The Gators are a team with everything, including shooting from the perimeter, size inside, defensive chops and offensive competence.

The Gators have only four losses all year, and they've been subject to an occasional defensive lapse. But opponents shoot 39.0% overall against UF. In March, the defense will hold up enough to send Todd Golden's Gators to the Final Four.

What do you think of our SEC predictions? Share your take below in the comment section!

