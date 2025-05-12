Top 5 SEC NBA draft prospects that raised their stocks during March Madness

On the SEC's run to its most impressive season likely ever, March Madness helped a number of SEC prospects. Of course, Florida's Walter Clayton jumps to mind, but it's not as if Clayton was the only player whose stock climbed due to the NCAA Tournament. In fact, here are five SEC players who could say the same.

Top 5 SEC NBA Draft prospects whose stock rose in March Madness

Alabama's Mark Sears had up and down moments in the NCAA Tournament. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Mark Sears, Alabama

There's good news and bad news for Sears's NCAA Tournament performance. He averaged 18.5 points and 6.8 assists per game. In the Sweet 16, Sears showed his upside, drilling 10 3-pointers en route to a 34-point performance. On the other hand, Houston shut him down in the Elite Eight, as he shot 2-for-12. Sears showed some good and some bad, but likely impressed with his upside.

4. Otega Oweh, Kentucky

Oweh's NCAA Tournament numbers weren't vastly different from his regular season numbers. He averaged 16.0 points and 5.3 boards per game. But more than numbers, he looked impressive being the clear leader of the Kentucky offense in the absence of UK's regular point guards. Oweh made enough of a showcase for his game that it's unclear whether he'll return to school.

3. Johnell Davis, Arkansas

Davis came into the NCAA Tournament as a fairly marginal prospect, but he showcased his games in the Hogs' Sweet 16 run. Davis averaged 20.3 points in Arkansas's three games and knocked down all 17 free throws he attempted. Perhaps most impressive for a guard who could be out of control at times, he had just three total turnovers.

2. Johni Broome, Auburn

In leading Auburn to the Final Four, Broome showed his skill set pretty thoroughly. He averaged 16.8 points and 12.0 boards per game. His offensive game was up and down and he struggled at the foul line, shooting 13-for-28 on free throws. He also committed 15 turnovers. But Broome showed his post offensive skills and his defensive and rebounding chops.

1. Walter Clayton, Florida

Clayton led Florida to the title displayed his multi-level scoring skill set to great effect. He averaged 22.3 points per game in Florida's title run knocking down 20-for-46 3-point attempts in the NCAA Tournament. Clayton also shot 42-for-46 at the foul line. The NCAA Tournament probably jumped Clayton's NBA Draft stock from mid-second round to mid-to-lower first round.

What do you think of our SEC NBA Draft prospects? Share your take below on this group in our comments section!

