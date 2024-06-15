After a memorable college basketball season, the SEC is already looking ahead to a potentially epic 2024-25 season. Many of the SEC's top players are returning. While a list of great players could include many transfers or freshmen, the top five players to watch are all returning players.

Here are five SEC stars to watch out for next season.

Top 5 SEC players to watch out for in 2024-25 college basketball season

Grant Nelson played well for Alabama in big games, like the Final Four against UConn. He's a top college basketball returnee.

#5. Grant Nelson, Alabama

The 6-foot-10 transfer from North Dakota State had a perfectly reasonable (if not brilliant) season with 11.9 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Tide. But Nelson played his best when the games were the biggest.

After scoring just three points in each of Alabama's first two NCAA Tournament games, Nelson had 24 points and 12 rebounds in their Sweet 16 upset of top-seeded North Carolina. He then had 19 points and 15 rebounds in the Tide's Final Four loss to UConn. Nelson was his biggest in big games and will show up in form next season.

#4. Zakai Ziegler, Tennessee

Ziegler stands 5-foot-9, but he's always played much larger than his actual size. The leader of Tennessee's team, the all-SEC guard scored 11.8 ppg and added 6.1 apg last season for the Vols.

Ziegler is a three-time league All-Defense pick. He was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year last season. In three years as a Vol, Ziegler has 1,052 points and 472 assists. The Vols lost plenty of punch in Dalton Knecht and Jonas Aidoo, but Ziegler will be a capable leader next season.

#3. Wade Taylor, Texas A&M

A two-time All-SEC guard, Taylor is a dominant perimeter scorer who can take over a game at any given time. Last season, Taylor scored 19.1 ppg and added 4.0 apg for the Aggies.

Taylor put up seven 30-point performances a year ago for A&M. That includes a 41-point outing against Arkansas in January. In 10 different games, Taylor made five or more 3-pointers. He's an absolute gunner and A&M is lucky to have retained him for another season.

#2. Johni Broome, Auburn

The 6-foot-10 Broome was an all-SEC player who is returning for another year with the Tigers. A transfer from Morehead State, Broome averaged 16.5 ppg and 8.5 rpg a year ago at Auburn. Broome has been all-conference for all four years of his college career.

Broome's development as a player has been interesting. He came to Auburn as a non-shooter and then shot 35% from 3-point range last season. In four college seasons, Broome has 2,029 points, 1,205 rebounds and 343 blocked shots. His return is a gigantic boost for Auburn.

#1. Mark Sears, Alabama

The return of the 6-foot-1 Sears to Alabama for a fifth season is massive. A year ago, Sears was atop the SEC scoring list with Tennessee's Dalton Knecht. Sears led the Tide to the Final Four with 21.5 ppg, and was still selective enough to shoot 51% overall.

Sears has scored 2,149 career points between his time at Bama and with Ohio University. He's the kind of veteran scorer who is usually long gone to the NBA. The Tide were formidable without him this coming season. But with him, Alabama is certainly a title contender.

Which SEC stars are you excited to see in 2024-25? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below.

