Top 5 SEC stars to look out for at NBA Draft combine ft. Tre Johnson

Off perhaps the greatest SEC basketball season ever, the league figures to be a significant presence at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine. The combine opens on Sunday in Chicago and features 75 top prospects for the upcoming draft. No less than nineteen SEC players got the nod to appear at the combine. Here's a rundown of the top five combine prospects from the SEC.

Ad

Top 5 SEC stars to watch for in NBA Draft Combine

Texas guard Tre Johnson has seen his draft stock leap significantly. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

5. Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

The 6-foot-2 Clayton started his college career at Iona. He headed to Florida for his final two seasons and led the Gators to the national title last season. Clayton averaged 18.3 points and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 39% from 3-point range. Clayton is a true combo guard and could be very efficient splitting time on and off the ball at the next level.

4. Asa Newell, Georgia

On the other hand, Newell is a one-and-done big man from Georgia. At 6-foot-11, Newell's size will help erase mistakes as he continues to learn the intracacies of pro basketball. Newell averaged 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last year and even shot 29% from 3-point range. His offense is still a work in progress, but Newell could make an impact on defense and the backboard already.

Ad

3. Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma

Another one-and-done, Fears had an impressive season at Oklahoma. He averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The 6-foot-4 Fears needs to hone his game, as he shot just 28% from 3-point range. But at his best, Fears is an elite scoring lead guard. He is likely to end up as a lottery pick, pending a good showing at the combine.

2. Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

The 6-foot-7 Murray-Boyles had two impressive seasons at South Carolina. Last year, he averaged 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Murray-Boyles shot 59% and improved his perimeter stroke to 27% from 3-point range. He's an undersized power forward, but could give opponents fits defensively and on the glass while he fine tunes his offensive game.

Ad

1. Tre Johnson, Texas

Johnson was an elite one-and-done at Texas. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He shot 40% from 3-point range and displayed the skill set of a true three-level scorer. Johnson could very well be the top shooting guard chosen in the draft, and he's certainly a star worth watching as the NBA seems to love his game and his draft stock is rising.

What do you think of the top SEC stars at the combine? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here