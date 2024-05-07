Top 5 shortest college basketball players of all time ft. Darnell Rogers, Mugsy Bogues and more 

The shortest college basketball players ever can defy belief. Most of the legendary players in basketball history have at least one thing in common – height. Sure, even guys like Chris Paul or Ja Morant aren't comparatively huge. But even "short" basketball players are taller than most people – except when they aren't.

There are a few players who are so short that their ability to play major college basketball is remarkable. Admittedly, there's no record book for height. But as far as can be determined, this is a list of the shortest players to legitimately play major college basketball.

Here are the five shortest college basketball players in history.

Top 5 shortest college basketball players of all time

5-foot-5 guard Earl Boykins is the second shortest player in NBA history, but he didn't quite make the list of the shortest college players ever.

#5. Charles Webb, Denver (5-foot-4)

Webb honestly might have been even shorter than his listed height. One article mentioned him as being "generously listed" at 5-foot-4. Other sources offer his height as 5-foot-2. Webb was a high school star in Erie, Colorado. He came to Denver as a team manager/player.

Webb ended up only playing in 13 college games for a total of 26 minutes. Webb scored six points, grabbed four rebounds and had an assist and a steal. His Denver team once faced UC-Irvine and 7-foot-6 center Mamadou Ndiaye.

#4. Shawnta Rogers, George Washington (5-foot-4)

Not only did Rogers play college basketball at 5-foot-4, but he was a star. In four seasons at George Washington, he racked up 1,701 points, 634 assists, 533 rebounds and 310 steals. Rogers was a three-time All-A10 pick and a three-time All-A10 Defense pick. In 1999, he was the A10 Player of the Year and led the NCAA in steals.

Rogers and GW made the NCAA Tournament three times during his career. Rogers scored 61 points in three NCAA Tournament games. He also dished out 15 assists and grabbed eight steals. He's undoubtedly one of the best players in George Washington's history.

#3. Eric Bell, Stephen F. Austin (5-foot-3)

Bell was another tiny guard. While some sources list his height as tall as 5-foot-6, the general consensus is that he stood 5-foot-3 during his college career. In three seasons at Stephen F. Austin, Bell averaged 4.2 ppg and 4.4 apg.

Bell started for three seasons and helped Stephen F. Austin reach the NCAA Tournament in 2009. His best single game probably was in his first season, when he scored 18 points and dished out 11 assists against Northern Illinois. He also had a game against Oklahoma when he approached a triple-double with 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

#2. Tyrone "Mugsy" Bogues (5-foot-3)

Probably the most famous short basketball player ever, Bogues played on a stacked high school team at DeMatha High in Baltimore. That team had four players drafted by the NBA, including Bogues. A three-year starter in college, Bogues was All-ACC as a senior. He amassed 986 points and 781 assists for Wake Forest.

Bogues was taken with the No. 12 pick in the 1987 NBA draft. He went on to play 889 NBA games, scoring 7.7 ppg and dishing out 7.6 apg. Bogues was in the top five in assists in the NBA in five different seasons.

#1. Darnell Rogers (5-foot-2)

Yes, Rogers is a 5-foot-2 college basketball player. He's also the son of Shawnta Rogers, who was a 5-foot-4 star himself. Rogers played a season at Florida Gulf Coast and then three years at Maryland-Baltimore County. In 77 college games, Darnell Rogers averaged 8.6 ppg. In his senior season, Rogers won all-conference honors.

Rogers scored 20 or more points six times in his college career. His best game was a 26-point effort against Hartford, in which he shot 14-for-16 on free throws. After a nondescript freshman year at Florida Gulf Coast, Rogers transferred to UMBC.

That decision came just after UMBC had become the first-ever No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in an NCAA Tournament game. Underdogs, it seems, stick together.

Who was the most amazing short college player that you remember in college basketball? Let's hear your thoughts below in our comments section.