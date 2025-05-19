  • home icon
  Top 5 sleeper Ivy League players who could turn heads next season ft. Nick Townsend

Top 5 sleeper Ivy League players who could turn heads next season ft. Nick Townsend

By Joe Cox
Modified May 19, 2025 22:58 GMT
Nick Townsend should be a returning star for coach James Jones and Yale. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)
Nick Townsend should be a returning star for coach James Jones and Yale. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)

The Ivy League isn't exceptionally noted for basketball, but with a crew of solid returning hoopers, that could change. Sure, the students are often at Harvard, Yale, and the others for academics. But a group of quality returnees give the Ivy League a chance to make some national noise on the hardwood. Here's a rundown of the top five Ivy League returnees for 2025-26.

Top 5 Ivy League standouts for 2025-26 season

Big man Brandon Mitchell-Day could help Dartmouth significantly in the Ivy League season ahead. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)
Big man Brandon Mitchell-Day could help Dartmouth significantly in the Ivy League season ahead. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Caden Pierce, Princeton

Point guard Xaivian Lee departed for Florida, but Pierce chose to return to the Tigers. A 6-foot-6 junior forward, Pierce averaged 11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last year. A three-year starter, he's already topped 1,000 points and 700 boards for the Tigers and should be a first-rate forward for one of the more competitive Ivy League squads next season.

4. Cooper Noard, Cornell

A 6-foot-2 guard, Noard considered transferring out, but chose to return to Cornell for another season. Last year, he averaged 13.2 ppg and 3.3 rpg for the Big Red. Noard shot 42% from 3-point range. If he can replicate that perimeter shooting performance, he'll be a big boost for Cornell. The Big Red finished second in the Ivy last year, but if Noard improves, a title run is possible.

3. Robert Hinton, Harvard

The 6-foot-5 Hinton was the Ivy League Rookie of the Year. Possessed of a massive game and an equally massive pile of hair, Hinton is a hard player not to notice. Last year, he averaged 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He shot 36% from 3-point range and gives Harvard reason to expect a better finish than last season's middle of the pack finish.

2. Brandon Mitchell-Day, Dartmouth

Mitchell-Day gives the Big Green an impressive big man to build around. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 13.6 ppg and 7.6 rpg last year. Mitchell-Day shot 33% on 3-point tries and 81% at the foul line. A two-year starter at Dartmouth, Mitchell-Day figures to be one of the Ivy League's top low post options in 2025-26. He'll certainly be worth watching.

1. Nick Townsend, Yale

The 6-foot-7 forward has improved steadily over three college seasons. Last year, he averaged 15.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg and 3.6 apg. Townsend shot an astonishing 48% from 3-point range last year. That said, he's a career 42% 3-point shooter, so his perimeter excellence was no fluke. If Townsend continues his year-to-year improvment, he's a potential Ivy Player of the Year.

What do you think of our top Ivy League standouts? Share your take below in our comments section!

Joe Cox

Joe Cox

Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers.

