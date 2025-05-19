Top 5 sleeper Ivy League players who could turn heads next season ft. Nick Townsend

The Ivy League isn't exceptionally noted for basketball, but with a crew of solid returning hoopers, that could change. Sure, the students are often at Harvard, Yale, and the others for academics. But a group of quality returnees give the Ivy League a chance to make some national noise on the hardwood. Here's a rundown of the top five Ivy League returnees for 2025-26.

Top 5 Ivy League standouts for 2025-26 season

5. Caden Pierce, Princeton

Point guard Xaivian Lee departed for Florida, but Pierce chose to return to the Tigers. A 6-foot-6 junior forward, Pierce averaged 11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last year. A three-year starter, he's already topped 1,000 points and 700 boards for the Tigers and should be a first-rate forward for one of the more competitive Ivy League squads next season.

4. Cooper Noard, Cornell

A 6-foot-2 guard, Noard considered transferring out, but chose to return to Cornell for another season. Last year, he averaged 13.2 ppg and 3.3 rpg for the Big Red. Noard shot 42% from 3-point range. If he can replicate that perimeter shooting performance, he'll be a big boost for Cornell. The Big Red finished second in the Ivy last year, but if Noard improves, a title run is possible.

3. Robert Hinton, Harvard

The 6-foot-5 Hinton was the Ivy League Rookie of the Year. Possessed of a massive game and an equally massive pile of hair, Hinton is a hard player not to notice. Last year, he averaged 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He shot 36% from 3-point range and gives Harvard reason to expect a better finish than last season's middle of the pack finish.

2. Brandon Mitchell-Day, Dartmouth

Mitchell-Day gives the Big Green an impressive big man to build around. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 13.6 ppg and 7.6 rpg last year. Mitchell-Day shot 33% on 3-point tries and 81% at the foul line. A two-year starter at Dartmouth, Mitchell-Day figures to be one of the Ivy League's top low post options in 2025-26. He'll certainly be worth watching.

1. Nick Townsend, Yale

The 6-foot-7 forward has improved steadily over three college seasons. Last year, he averaged 15.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg and 3.6 apg. Townsend shot an astonishing 48% from 3-point range last year. That said, he's a career 42% 3-point shooter, so his perimeter excellence was no fluke. If Townsend continues his year-to-year improvment, he's a potential Ivy Player of the Year.

What do you think of our top Ivy League standouts? Share your take below in our comments section!

