Top 5 sleepers Clemson should target from the College Basketball transfer portal

The Clemson Tigers had a stunning run in the NCAA Tournament despite finishing sixth in the 2023-24 ACC regular season.

They beat New Mexico in the first round of the West Regionals, then surprised Baylor and Arizona in the second round and Sweet 16, respectively. Their surge came to a screeching halt in the Elite Eight when they lost to Alabama.

With only transfer portal acquisition Joe Girard ending his collegiate eligibility and key contributors Chase Hunter and PJ Hall still contemplating on staying or moving up the ranks, Tigers coach Brad Brownell has a big decision to make during the offseason and that is to acquire good players who could help his roster duplicate or surpass their Elite Eight finish this past season.

There are still lots of players waiting to be picked from the transfer portal and contribute to the Tigers' cause. Here are the five sleeper picks that Clemson could acquire from the college basketball transfer portal.

Top 5 sleepers Clemson should target from the transfer portal

#5. Cam Carter, Kansas State

Cam Carter finished with 14.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.6 apg and 1.4 spg this past season for the Kansas State Wildcats.

Cam Carter, who started for a Kansas State team that made the Elite Eight last season, stepped up his game in the 2023-24 season, as he became one of the primary offensive options for the team. The six-foot-three shooting guard had career-high stats in the five basic categories, averaging 14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Carter was the second leading scorer for the Wildcats behind Tylor Perry. Clemson would need another scorer in Carter if Hunter and Hall decide to move up to the professional ranks or find other teams elsewhere.

#4. TJ Bamba, Villanova

TJ Bamba played for Villanova in the 2023-24 season after three years with Washington State.

The 6'5" TJ Bamba had a relatively down season after transferring from Washington State. From his 15.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 1.7 apg statline in 2022-23, his points and rebounding stats plunged to 10.1 ppg and 3.6 rpg.

The shooting guard hopes that his third transfer will be a charm as he looks to move up to the NBA. Interestingly, his free throw numbers went up to 82.4% from 73.0% but he had fewer attempts this season, compared to his years with Washington State.

Bamba could be a transfer portal steal for Clemson as he is fit for the Tigers as one of their scorers.

#3. Trazarien White, UNC Wilmington

Trazarien White finished with career-high numbers in points, rebounds and 3-point shooting percentage this past season for UNC Wilmington.

Trazarien White can play as a starter and an off-the-bench contributor. This past season, the 6-7 junior started in 20 of 30 games and was the Seahawks' top scorer at 19.8 ppg. He also stepped up on his rebounding, tallying 6.8 boards per outing.

White also stepped up several notches on his 3-point shooting as he shot 39.0% from way downtown. Clemson can maximize his scoring and shooting skills to free up PJ Hall and operate freely in the paint.

#2. Max Shulga, VCU

Max Shulga started for 37 games with VCU and tallied 14.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 3.6 apg this past season.

Max Shulga has entered the transfer portal for the second consecutive season. The Ukrainian decided to test the transfer portal waters anew after an excellent season with Virginia Commonwealth, where he started for 37 games and averaged 14.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 3.6 apg.

More importantly, the 6-foot-4 senior stepped up on his shooting game, as he made 2.3 3-pointers each outing and recorded a 41.0% clip from long distance. He also shot 87.6% from the free-throw line, which is up from 82.4% in the 2022-23 season.

In just one season with the Rams, Shulga has become one of the premier shooters in the nation and Clemson would need a guard that can shoot and pass to fill up the void left by Girard.

#1. Great Osobor, Utah State

Syndication: Journal-Courier

Great Osobor had an awesome third season with Utah State after transferring from Montana State. The 6-8, 250-pound bruiser from Bradford, England, excelled from the inside, shooting 57.7% from the field.

He started in all 35 games for the Aggies and had all-around averages of 17.7 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.4 bpg and 1.3 spg. If Hall stays with Clemson next season, he and Osobor will form a twin-tower combination and become one of the most feared frontcourt tandems in the ACC and the nation.

The Tigers seek to develop a solid inside game to complement its outside shooting.

Will Clemson splash to the transfer portal to gain a player that would help their campaign next season? Let us know your views in the comments section.