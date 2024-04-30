Top 5 sleepers Gonzaga should target from the College Basketball transfer portal

The 2024 spring transfer portal will close on May 1, and a huge influx of players is entering it. As per reports, around 2000 College Division I players have entered the portal.

Gonzaga Bulldogs lost Colby Brooks to the transfer portal but have signed Pepperdine forward Michael Ajayi. With more spots available in the roster, here are a few options.

Top 5 sleepers Gonzaga should target from the transfer portal

#1. Wesley Yates III

After a successful senior year in high school, where he averaged 19.8 points at Beaumont United, Wesley Yates III was expected to impact the Washington Huskies immediately. However, the freshman did not play any games due to a foot injury.

The four-star prospect red-shirted in January before entering the transfer portal in April. He chose the Huskies over Gonzaga, Stanford, Baylor, Memphis, Auburn, Texas, Arkansas and Houston. Yates is a developmental player with much untapped potential and would be a great fit with the Bulldogs.

#2. Rowan Brumbaugh

In his lone freshman season at Georgetown, Rowan Brumbaugh averaged 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He started in 20 of the 31 games and scored a career-high 24 points against Xavier. Another developmental player, Brumbaugh, has been putting his best despite the Hoyas losing 23 games this season.

He shot 40.7% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range.

#3. Derin Saran

UC Irvine transfer Derin Saran wrapped his freshman season with an average of 10.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg and 1.6 apg off the bench. The Istanbul, Turkey native is an effective scorer with a great court vision.

Saran would be Gonzaga's best option for having a strong bench for the upcoming season.

#4. Devon Barnes

Tarleton State Texans' Devon Barnes started in 34 of 35 games in his freshman season. He averaged 13.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg and 2.2 apg. Barnes is a player that can have an immediate impact on the team.

The only downside to this point guard is his height. At 6-foot-0, he is undersized and could be an easy target for opponent defense. However, Devon Barnes could be an offense-focused player in a roster like the Bulldogs with other big men.

#5. Zion Harmon

Another undersized guard with great potential, Harmon averaged 14.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg and 4.0 apg in his junior season with Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. He earned first-team All-SWAC mentions this season and was named SWAC Rookie of the Year last year.